Pirates Dealt Another Blow in Kazuma Okamoto Sweepstakes

With January 4 rapidly approaching, the Pittsburgh Pirates know they will soon find out the fate of Kazuma Okamoto.

The Japanese sensation has just a few days remaining to put pen to paper and get his physical done. With time running out, it doesn't seem like the Pirates are going to end up signing the six-time NPB All-Star.

Having been on the Yomiuri Giants since 2015, Okamoto has finally decided to take his talents to the MLB. In a world where the Pirates are finally starting to make some moves, they were long in on the conversation for the star infielder.

Sadly, insider Robert Murray put those claims to rest. While he didn't exactly name where Okamoto would be heading, he has a strong feeling it won't be Pittsburgh despite them being in the mix all along.

Murray's Comments On Okamoto To The Pirates

"I can honesty say this one feels a lot like Imai where he ends up going to a team where it surprises a bunch of different people," Murray said. "I know the Pirates had been connected to him but I can see a scenario where they try to spend the rest of their money on different positions on the roster. Whether it's another bat, a bullpen piece, and a starting pitcher. They could be creative there, but I don't think the Pirates are the most likely landing spot for Okamoto as of this point."

Murray seems dead-set on Okamoto passing up on both the Los Angeles Angels and Pirates. He named the San Diego Padres as a potential destination, though he wouldn't be surprised if it's another Imai situation where he goes to a team that hasn't ever seriously been brought up.

Pirates Still Have Money To Spend

One of the biggest things Murray mentioned was the fact that Pittsburgh still has money to spend. In reality, this could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. While adding Okamoto would've certainly turned things around and taken the stink off free agents and star players not going to Pittsburgh , it's not like their season is done without him.

With a need for another infielder along with additional depth in the outfield or among their pitching staff, the Pirates will be able to put this money to use. They haven't been linked to many players other than Okamoto, so it will be interesting to see what they have up their sleeve with the 2026 season rapidly approaching.

