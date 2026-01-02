Remembering Pirates' Wacky Series vs. Rockies

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finished with a poor, 71-91 record in 2025, good for last in the National League Central Division and the fifth worst in baseball.

They were one of the worst hitting teams in baseball, ranking last in slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), third-bottom in batting average (.231) and eighth-bottom in on-base percentage (.305).

Pittsburgh also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBI (561), while hiting the least home runs (117) of any team in baseball.

This made many games dull contests for Pirates fans, but one series for them stood out amongst the rest, one Jayson Stark of The Athletic put in the wildest series of the year.

Pirates and Rockies Series Starts Out With a Bang

Coors Field was the setting for perhaps the wildest series in baseball in 2025, with the Colorado Rockies hosting the Pirates, Aug. 1-3.

This represented the first series for both teams after the trade deadline, where the Pirates sent away important franchise pieces in third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds and closer David Bednar to the New York Yankees.

Pittsburgh came out and had an incredible start, scoring nine runs in the top of the first inning and building a 9-0 lead.

The Pirates scored seven of those runs on two home runs, a grand slam from center fielder Oneil Cruz and a three-run shot from designated hitter Andrew McCutchen.

Aug 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) runs off a three run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Those nine runs the Pirates scored in the first inning was the most they've scored since they drove in 10 runs in the top of the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 9, 2017.

Colorado responded with four runs in bottom of the first inning of off Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, but then the Pirates added three runs in the top of the fourth inning to still have a sizable lead, 12-4.

Pirates rookie right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington came in for Heaney after 3.1 innings. He only got two outs and gave up six runs before right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas took care of things in the sixth and seventh innings.

The Pirates still added more runs in spite of this, leading 15-6 in the top of the fifth inning and then 16-10 in the top of the sixth inning.

Colorado still kept pushing, cutting the deficit to four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on a two-run home run from pinch-hitter Yanquiel Fernández off of Pittsburgh right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez.

The Pirates looked to finish off the game with a solid outing from right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana, who had a 1.36 ERA coming into this contest.

Santana gave up a solo home run to Rockiescatcher Hunter Goodman, then a triple to first baseman Warming Bernabel, scoring left fielder Jordan Beck, who walked prior, making it 16-14.

He then allowed a single to second baseman Thairo Estrada, scoring Bernabel and making it a one-run deficit at 16-15.

Santana then gave up a two-run home run to center fielder Brenton Doyle, as the Rockies made an unbelievable comeback and won 17-16.

Aug 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Rockies celebrate center fielder Brenton Doyle (9) (left) two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh made it their first loss scoring at least 16 runs since a 22-16 loss on June 30, 1893 to the Brooklyn Grooms, later known as the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The Pirates also made the Rockies the first team to win a game after giving up nine runs in the first inning, since the Cleveland Indians did so in 2006.

Second Game Keeps the Fun Going in Denver

While most people expected both teams to struggle offensively after the wild first encounter, the runs kept coming in the second contest.

Unlikely Pirates hero in first baseman Liover Peguero had his first multi-home run game of his career, with a solo home run in the top of the first inning and then a three-run shot in the top of the fifth inning, putting the road team up 4-0.

Aug 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Liover Peguero (31) gestures as he rounds the bases on a three run home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Star pitcher Paul Skenes took the mound for the Pirates and delivered five scoreless innings, looking like they would end up tying the series.

Skenes the struggled the following inning, giving up a three-run home run to Beck and then a double to Bernabel, before manager Don Kelly brought in rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft.

Ashcraft gave up two hits and then a ground out, which allowed the Rockies to score three more runs for six-run sixth inning, going up 6-4.

The Pirates gave up two more runs and would end up losing 8-5 to the Rockies, dropping a series to a team that was now just 30-80.

Peguero ended his day with a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning for his third home run of the day. He was the first Pirates player to achieve that feat since Michael Pérez did so vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

Pirates Avoid Sweep, but Barely

The Pirates eventually got a win in the series finale, 9-5, as they avoided a sweep, but the Rockies still kept it close.

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher allowed just one run over his first five innings, but then gave up back-to-back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 8-5.

Aug 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) hit a three run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Keller gave up a leadoff walk to Rockies designated hitter Tyler Freeman and then gave up a two-run home run to center fielder Mickey Moniak on a slider down and inside. His second home run came off a sweeper high to catcher Hunter Goodman and then the third home run came off a sweeper over the plate to Beck.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz drove in six RBI, with two home runs, and left fielder Tommy Pham hit a two-run home run as well in the victory.

Return Series a Pirates' Success

The Pirates hosted the Rockies from Aug. 22-24 at PNC Park and came out with a solid sweep, with an 18-1 run advantage.

Star pitching prospect Bubba Chandler made his MLB debut in the 9-0 win on Aug. 22, throwing a four-inning scoreless save.

Aug 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) throws a pitch during the seventh inning in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Chandler became the first pitcher in MLB history to throw a four-inning scoreless save in their debut and was the first Pirates rookie to throw a four-inning scoreless save in their debut.

Skenes also had one of his best starts of the season in the 4-0 win in the series finale on Aug. 24. He threw seven scorleess innings, posted seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits.

