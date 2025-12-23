Pirates Fans React To Shocking Ryan O'Hearn Signing

The Pittsburgh Pirates knew they had to make some moves to compete, but they've known that for years. Finally, after years of waiting, Pirates fans are living out their dream.

While the addition of Ryan O'Hearn may not be as amazing as it seems, this is a huge step in the right direction for this Pirates team. This is their first multi-year free agent signing in years, which should put things into perspective.

O'Hearn is set to earn $29 million over the next two years. Pittsburgh locked him up as it's one of many moves they've been making this offseason. At this point, fans are ready for the season to start.

Pirates Fans Thrilled With O'Hearn Signing

Pirates getting into it! — MLB Spaces (@MLBSpaces) December 23, 2025

"Keep them coming. I think Skenes puts a different face on this team which draws free agents that would not have been interested in the past," one fan wrote. Another added, "HERE COME THE BUCS... making Skenes happy."

If the Pirates goal is to do everything in their power to not let Skenes walk, then mission accomplished. They're still far from making sure that doesn't happen, but they've certainly been making strides the team hasn't even attempted in past years.

Wow Pirates are having a great off season — . (@30midknick) December 23, 2025

"Pittsburgh has made more moves than Detroit and New york," this fan acknowledged. That sparked another response, "Pirates, White Sox and A's make moves these past few days. Look out world."

Heading into 2026, things are getting extremely interesting, "Dude I’m actually stoked with the Pirates finally buying. Keep Skenes in Pittsburgh, show him & the fans you wanna win as much as they do."

Absolutely love it. Just a solid, unspectacular bat. Primary DH. No way McCutchen returns now. — Eric Chapman (@epchapman1986) December 23, 2025

This fan is on cloud nine, "What a pickup omg. This team is making the playoffs," as another added, "D**n the Pirates actually managed to get better this offseason. Not saying its enough but its cool to see some of their moves.

Others chimed in, "As an Orioles fan who has seen a lot of O'Hearn and B Lowe, I think the Pirates have done well for themselves. Neither are superstars but both are solid ball players and great clubhouse guys."

Now we are really trying. Love it!!! — Dan (@snydes1224) December 23, 2025

Someone commented, "WHY ARE THE PIRATES COOKING!!!" which led to this fan responding, "MASSIVE BAT FOR THE BUCS."

Pirates fans are thrilled, and they have every right to be. In no world is O'Hearn some earth shattering bat, but that doesn't take away from the fact they're going away from the old habits that held them back for years.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!