Pirates Make Huge Addition with Infielder Signing

After years of being one of the only teams to sit around and do nothing, the Pittsburgh Pirates suddenly have a sense of urgency. If their three team trade wasn't enough, they have now added a veteran first baseman.

Ryan O'Hearn spent the 2025 season in Baltimore before being traded to the San Diego Padres. His time in San Diego was short lived, but that worked to the benefit of Pittsburgh.

Now, the lefty heads to the NL Central for the first time in his career. MLB Insider Robert Murray reports that O'Hearn signed a two-year, $29 million deal with the Pirates.

Pirates Add Solid Veteran Lefty

Ryan O'Hearn to sign a 2-year, $29M deal with the Pirates, per @ByRobertMurray. pic.twitter.com/F1U8yecUGr — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) December 23, 2025

Not only did the Pirates get a steal for O'Hearn, but they got someone they can move around in the lineup. The Florida native is accustomed to being in the cleanup spot, but Pittsburgh will also have a chance to toy with his position.

Last year, O'Hearn spent the majority of time at first base. That said, he proved to be a reliable designated hitter that freed up a spot in the outfield. Not only can O'Hearn play first, but he also has a fair share of right field reps that would impact how the Pirates view their outfield rotation.

Clearly, there are a lot of options on the table. It's far too early to tell where O'Hearn will be used in this lineup, but even having the option to move him around makes the $29M worth it. After years of mediocracy and conceding to the better teams in the league, Pittsburgh is beginning to put it all together.

One Step At A Time

Before Ryan O'Hearn's two-year, $29 million contract, the last free agent the Pirates had signed to a multi-year deal was Ivan Nova for three years and $26 million in December 2016 pic.twitter.com/ZtRc2GQPiX — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 23, 2025

Ultimately, this move is a sign that things are moving up in the Pirates front office. The three team trade shocked fans, but now all of a sudden they're signing a eight-year veteran just two days before Christmas. Adding O'Hearn isn't some earth-shattering move that is going to send them to the World Series, but it's yet another step in their rebuild to at least compete in the division.

For what it's worth, O'Hearn has 10+ homers in his last three seasons. He hit a career high 17 last season along with a career high 58 walks. The at-bats will certainly be there for him on this Pirates lineup, so he'll have a chance to expand on those numbers. His 2.4 WAR was by far his career best, so Pittsburgh may have cashed in on him at the right time.

