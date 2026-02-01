Pirates Sign Former Mets Prospect

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't just making signature signings at the major league level, but also doing so amongst their minor leagues as well.

The Pirates signed shortstop William Lugo to a minor league contract on Jan. 17, which turned up a few days later following his signing.

Lugo spent the past seven seasons with the New York Mets, working up through their farm system after signing as an international free agent in 2018.

He elected free agency back on Nov. 6 and now has a new shot with the Pirates, where he'll start with Double-A Altoona.

Lugo's Tenure with the Mets

Lugo hails from Peravia in the Dominican Republic and signed with the Mets on a minor league contract on Aug. 23, 2018.

He started out with the former Gulf Coast League (GCL) Mets in 2019 for 43 games and then with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Mets in 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the 2020 minor league system.

Lugo had his first full season in 2022, playing 112 games, with 84 coming at Single-A St. Lucie and then 28 contest for High-A Brooklyn.

That campaign was the best for Lugo, slashing .263/.347/.432 for an OPS of .779, with 110 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 63 RBI and 50 walks to 117 strikeouts.

Lugo then spent the next two seasons with Brooklyn, playing in 106 games in 2023 and then 84 games in 2024.

His batting also suffered during that time, with his slash line falling to .237/.316/.385 for an OPS of .701 in 2023 and then .186/.332/.339 for an OPS of .671 in 2024.

Lugo spent all of 2025 with Double-A Binghamton, where he again struggled from the plate, slashing .205./.283/.292 for an OPS of .575 in 113 games, 15 doubles, six home runs and 39 walks to 117 strikeouts.

He has played mostly at shortstop, starting 220 of 225 games in the minor leagues, while also featuring heavily at third base, with 182 starts in 186 games.

Lugo now has a new chance to get his career back on track with the Pirates and excel in 2026 at Altoona.

Pirates Moves This Offseason

The Pirates made a few moves this winter that have improved the lineup for 2026, such as signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn for two years, $29 million.

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) gestures after hitting a double during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

O'Hearn is the Pirates' first multi-year free agent signing since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016. He is also the first Pirates first multi-year free agent position player signing since outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015.

The Pirates also swung a big three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros.

Pittsburgh landed second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Rays, while sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Astros and then the Astros sent two prospects to the Rays

The Pirates add propsects in outfielder Jhostynxon García and right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, while sending right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo , left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman.

Pittsburgh has addressed key areas of need on their roster, but fans still want to see results on the field next season.

