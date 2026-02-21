Pirates Hall of Fame 2B Bill Mazeroski Dies at 89

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost one of their most iconic and celebrated players in Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski.

The Pirates announced the death of Mazeroski on Feb. 20 at 89 years old. He is survived by his sons David and Darren, who is a member of the Pirates Scouting Department as an Area Supervisor, plus his four grandchildren.

“Everyone across the Pirates organization is deeply saddened by the loss of Bill Mazeroski,” Pirates owner Bob Nutting said in the press release. “Maz was one of a kind — a true Pirates legend, a National Baseball Hall of Famer and one of the finest defensive second basemen the game has ever seen."

“His name will always be tied to the biggest home run in baseball history and the 1960 World Series

championship, but I will remember him most for the person he was: humble, gracious and proud to be a Pirate..."

The Pirates now have just two living members remaining from that 1960 World Series Team in franchise Hall of Famer Vern Law (1950-51, 1954-67) and outfielder Bob Skinner (1954, 1956-63).

Bill Mazeroski's Legacy with the Pittsburgh Pirates

Mazeroski was one of the greatest Pirates ever and one of the longest-tenured too, playing 17 seasons from 1956 to 1972.

Bill Mazeroski Career Breakdown

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .260 .299 .367 .667

Stat Pirates Ranking Defensive WAR (24.2) 1st Games Played (2,163) 5th At-Bats (7,755)/Plate Appearances (8,379) 6th RBI (853)/Singles (1,522) 7th Hits (2,016) 8th Doubles (294)/Total Bases (2,848) 9th Home Runs (138) Tied 10th

Mazeroski excelled mostly on defense, winning eight Gold Glove Awards (1958, 1960-61, 1963-67) at second base, the most at his position for any National League player and second in MLB history only to Roberto Alomar with 10 in the American League.

His 24.0 defensive WAR (dWAR) is the best ever on the Pirates, with Hall of Fame shortstop Honus Wagner in second at 20.8, and tied for 23rd best in MLB history

While his 138 home runs and 853 RBI don't seem like much for a modern second baseman, Mazeroski had the most in both categories over a 30-year period from 1944-1974 and his home runs only second among NL second baseman to fellow Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby

He earned an All-Star nod in seven seasons, (1958-60, 1962-64, 1967), serving as one of the best at his position during the mid-1900s.

Mazeroski Delivers Heroics for the Pirates

While his regular season achievements were great, Mazeroski stood out for making the biggest plays when they mattered most.

Most MLB fans know Mazeroski for his solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 1960 World Series against the New York Yankees at Forbes Field, winning the game 10-9 and the championship.

That was the first World Series walk-off home run to win it and also the only ever in Game 7, with Mazeroski getting mobbed at home plate by his fellow Pirates teammates and fans streaming in onto the field.

Mazeroski took off his cap and jumped in celebration when rounding second base, which the Pirates commemorated with a statue of him on the south side of PNC Park.

Fans still show up to the Forbes Field center field wall in the Oakland area of the City of Pittsburgh every Oct. 13 to listen to the radio broadcast and his famous home run.

Jul 28, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Statue depicting the 1960 World Series home run hit by former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski (not pictured) outside of PNC Park before the Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It was also a great World Series showing for Mazeroski, as he slashed .320/.320/.640 for an OPS of .960, with eight hits in 25 at-bats, two doubles, two home runs and five RBI.

Mazeroski would also help the Pirates win the 1971 World Series over the Baltimore Orioles in seven games, but had a smaller role on the team.

