Pirates 1960 World Series Champion Dies at 97

Relief pitcher Elroy Face, a Pirates Hall of Famer , died at the age of 97 in nearby North Versailles, according to a press release from the team. He is survived by his three children, Michelle, Valerie and Elroy Jr. and his sister Jacqueline.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Pirates Hall of Famer Elroy

Face, a beloved member of the Pirates family,” Pirates owner Bob Nutting said in the press release. “I was fortunate to get to know Elroy personally, and I will always be proud that we had the chance to honor him with his induction into the Pirates Hall of Fame..."

Face was one of the most important Pirates pitchers of all-time, earning the nickname, "Baron of the Bullpen" and a big reason why the Pirates won the 1960 World Series, the third in franchise history.

The Pirates now have just three living members remaining from that 1960 World Series Team in franchise Hall of Famer Vern Law (1950-51, 1954-67) and Roy Face (1953, 1955-68), outfielder Bob Skinner (1954, 1956-63) and Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski (1956-72).

Remembering ElRoy Face's Time with the Pirates

Face stood just 5-foot-8 and around 155 to 160 pounds, but there were weren't many more dominant relief pitchers in baseball in his prime.

He has the National League record for most games won in relief at 96 and has the franchise record for appearances (802) and for saves (188), but those all came prior to 1969 when saves became an official statistic.

The Pirates described Face as the, "pioneer of modern relief pitching," helping create the closer role, which he embodied for the franchise during his 15 seasons with the team from 1953, 1955-68.

Stat Total Record (Appearances) 100-93 (802) ERA (Innings Pitched) 3.46 (1,314.2) K/BB 842/346 WHIP 1.24

He was a three-time consecutive All-Star from 1959-61, but his 1959 season was the best of his career and maybe of any relief pitcher ever.

Face posted an 18-1 record, with his .947 winning percentage the best of any major league pitcher with at least 13 appearances. Only three pitchers since 1900 have posted at least a .900 winning percentage in a season since 1901, according to SABR .

The Pirates enshrined him into their Hall of Fame in 2023, giving the fans a chance to honor him for his efforts before his death.

Apr 2, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates former pitcher ElRoy Face (left) talks with relief pitcher Steven Brault (43) before throwing out the first pitch in the 2018 opening day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park.

Importance for 1960 World Series

Face pitched in all four World Series wins for the Pirates in 1960, taking on an all-time great lineup in the New York Yankees, including Hall of Famers like Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle.

He got the Pirates a 6-4 win over the Yankees in Game 1, giving up a two-run home run in the ninth inning to Elston Howard, but closing out the final two innings.

Face then pitched the final three innings in both Game 4, a 3-2 win, and Game 5, a 5-2 win, giving up no runs in both appearances at the old Yankees Stadium, putting the Pirates up 3-2 in the series heading back to Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.

He struggled in Game 7, replacing Law with a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but gave up a single to Mantle, scoring a run, and then a three-run home run to Berra, putting the Yankees up 5-4.

Face pitched a scoreless seventh inning and got the first two outs of the eighth inning, before giving up two more run, as the Yankees led 7-4.

The Pirates offense would come through, scoring five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, with a three-run home run by Hal Smith to put them up 9-7.

Fellow Pirates Hall of Famer Bob Friend gave up two runs to the Yankees in the top of the ninth inning to tie it back up at 9-9, but Mazeroski won the World Series on a walk-off solo home run in the bottom half.

Face finished his 1960 World Series with a 5.23 ERA over 10.1 innings pitched, but a 1.07 WHIP in in four appearances.

