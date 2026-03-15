Pirates' Konnor Griffin Homers Again in Spring Training

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have the best prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin and he showed exactly why the team and people across the sport are high on him.

Griffin hit a solo home run for the Pirates in the top of the ninth inning off Tampa Bay Rays right-handed pitcher Luis Guerrero, taking an 84.4 mph sweeper over the middle of the plate and sending it 102.5 mph off the bat and 403 feet to center field.

He originally didn't know he hit a home run, as the Rays' fielders got the ball back into the infield after it came back into play, but the umpires ruled it a home run, allowing Grifin to slow down and enjoy it a bit.

Konnor Griffin sends this one 403 feet for his 4th HR of the spring! pic.twitter.com/LGONtn1Qhx — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 15, 2026

Griffin's swing was the only real production the Pirates got, as they fell 6-1 to the Rays at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla. It was also the second hit for the Pirates in that game.

Konnor Griffin's Home Run Showcase in Spring Training

This marked Griffin's fourth home run of the season, the most on the Pirates in Grapefruit League play, but his first in two weeks.

Griffin last hit a home run vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. on March 1. He got a sweeper, 84.1 mph over the top of the plate from right-handed pitcher Kyle Leahy, and sent it 107.8 mph off the bat and 408 feet to center field.

That home run set a record , making him the first teenager in 20 years to hit three home runs in a single Spring Training season.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Griffin hit his first duo of home runs against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla. back on Feb. 24.

His first home run occurred in the top of the second inning off of Red Sox left-handed starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, who signed a five-year, $130 million contract this offseason. Griffin sent a hanging curveball 374 feet to left field and hit it 104.8 mph. off the bat, giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

Griffin then hit his second home run in the top of the fourth inning off of Boston right-handed pitcher Seth Martinez.

He also got a sweeper that he hit out 440 feet to deep center field, 111.2 mph off the bat for a more impressive home run, a solo shot that increased the Pirates' lead to 4-0.

Griffin has just three hits outside of that in Spring Training, slashing .212/.278/.606 for an OPS of .884 in 12 games, with seven hits in 33 at-bats, a double and no walks with nine strikeouts.

The Pirates are considering Griffin as their Opening Day starting shortstop, but will want to see other production out of him for the future.

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