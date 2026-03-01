Pirates' Konnor Griffin's Spring Training Home Run Showcase Continues

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin has displayed great power so far in Spring Training and has done so once again in his most recent game.

Griffin hit a two-run home run off of St. Louis Cardinals right-handed pitcher Kyle Leahy in the top of the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., putting the Pirates up 2-0 early.

He got a great pitch to a hit, an 84.1 mph sweeper over the top of the plate, that Griffin sent 107.8 mph off the bat and 408 feet to center field.

Konnor Griffin AGAIN 🏴‍☠️



MLB's top prospect smashes his third Grapefruit League homer 408 feet for the @Pirates:

It's another great sign for Griffin, who is working towards becoming the Opening Day shortstop for the Pirates.

Griffin Displays Great Power in Spring Training

Griffin hit two home runs against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla., which caught the attention of MLB fans.

His first home run came in the top of the second inning off of Red Sox left-handed starting pitcher Ranger Suarez. Griffin sent a hanging curveball 374 feet to left field and hit it 104.8 mph. off the bat, giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft at the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Griffin then hit his second home run in the top of the fourth inning off of Boston right-handed pitcher Seth Martinez.

He waited on a sweeper that he hit out 440 feet to deep center field, 111.2 mph off the bat for a more impressive home run, a solo shot that increased the Pirates lead to 4-0.

Griffin almost had his first Spring Training home run against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 22 at 397 feet and 105.6 mph off the bat, but the wind knocked it down on the warning track near the center field wall.

He's also had some hard hit outs in Grapefruit League play, so there's great promise that this will be one of many home runs for him going forward.

Examining Konnor Griffin's Power

Griffin was one of the better power bats in the Pirates minor league system in 2025, his first professional season.

He hit 21 home runs across three different levels were second in the Pirates minor league system to only fellow rising prospect Esmerlyn Valdez , who hit 26 home runs last year.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Konnor Griffin Home Runs By Minor League Level in 2025

Team (Games) Home Runs Single-A Bradenton (50) 9 High-A Greensboro (51) 7 Double-A Altoona (21) 5

Griffin had his best power game with Double-A Altoona, where he hit two home runs and drove in a season-high seven RBI in a 14-3 road win over Harrisburg on Aug. 29.

He also had three different instances of back-to-back games with a home run, once with Single-A Bradenton and twice with High-A Greensboro.

Griffin also benefits from his speed on the base paths, 65 steals in 2025, as he hit an inside-the-park home run for Bradenton against Clearwater on June 7.

What makes Griffin such a great power hitter is his 6-foot-4, 225-pound stature, which already makes him an imposing figure at the plate.

This is combined with an improved swing last season, that saw him by keeping his bat straight and near his head for a more controlled swing that allows him to reach the ground quicker and generate more power, as shown by Aram Leighton of Just Better Baseball.

As long as Griffin continues making adjustments, he'll keep improving as a power hitter throughout his career, which could serve as one of the best ever in the sport with recent projections.

