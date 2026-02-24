Pirates Next Superstar is Already Here

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made many additions this offseason, but they may have the best talent they can add already in their farm system.

Konnor Griffin is the consensus top prospect in baseball and finally showed exactly why in the Pirates 16-7 blowout victory over the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 24.

Griffin hit two home runs, a two-run shot in the second inning and then a solo shot in the fourth inning, while also driving a run in on a ground out in the fifth inning, finishing with four RBIs in the win for the Pirates.

It's the exact type of performance the Pirates want to see out of the 19-year old, who could push for the starting shortstop role on Opening Day .

Why Griffin Excelled vs. the Red Sox

Griffin faced off against top free agent signing in Red Sox left-handed starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, who joined the team this offseason for five years, $150 million.

He took advantage of a hanging curveball, 75.4 mph over the middle of the plate and sent it 374 feet and 104.8 mph off the bat for a two-run home run in the top of the second inning.

Konnor over the Monster! pic.twitter.com/ng12zeJbD6 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 24, 2026

Griffin then used another breaking ball as his next home run pitch, a 78.8 mph sweeper from Red Sox right-handed pitcher Seth Martinez in the top of the fourth inning.

He sent this one even further at 440 feet at 111.2 mph off the bat, for an even more impressive homer.

Griffin didn't show any fear against major league pitching, particularly against Suarez, a 2024 All-Star.

"It's special, but everybody's just out here playing baseball," Griffin said in a video from José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports . "I stepped into the box and I was just ready to compete. I really wasn't worried about who was on the mound. I was just worried about what his stuff was and how I could have the best approach against that."

Griffin also had some defensive work at shortstop, making some nice plays at the position and showing that he can be the future starter there for the Pirates.

He did make an error on the third straight ground ball in the second inning to him, throwing it a tad early in the dirt for Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz, but played a clean game otherwise in just his second start of Spring Training.

What This Means for Griffin Going Forward

Griffin was hitless in his first five at-bats in Spring Training, particularly 0-for-3 in his last start vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 22.

He should've gotten a hit for his first at-bat, a slow roller that the first base umpire called out, despite video evidence showing he beat out the throw.

Griffin then almost hit his first home run in Grapefruit League play later on, sending a ball 397 feet and 105.6 mph off the bat, but the wind knocked it down on the warning track near the center field wall for a fly out.

It's the start of an important month for Griffin, who will try and make the difficult decision for the Pirates, as they face the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26 for a nationally televised broadcast on Opening Day.

Griffin has everything the Pirates want out of their next star, contact and power with the bat, great defense that earned him an MiLB Gold Glove Award in 2025, athleticism in the field and speed around the base paths, amassing 65 stolen bases last season.

Altoona Curve infielder Konnor Griffin warms up between innings during an Eastern League playoff baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie on Sept. 18, 2025. | GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His power display vs. the Red Sox didn't give him a chance to display his speed, but the 6-foot-4, 225-pound phenom can go as fast as the best in baseball.

Griffin has received incredible comparisons to some of the top players in the sport, past and present, including Hall of Famer Willie Mays , Mike Trout, Alex Rodriguez and others.

Each of those players did everything well and it's something that Griffin is excelling at so far, making it incredibly exciting for Pirates fans, who hope to see playoff baseball in Pittsburgh once again.

Griffin still hasn't played at Triple-A and only had 21 games at Double-A towards the end of last season, so there is likely some concern from the Pirates about rushing him, even with great performances over the next month.

Only 17 position players have made the major league level in the past 40 years and just five in the past two decades, which includes Trout, Bryce Harper, who likes how Griffin plays, plus Justin Upton, Juan Soto and Jurickson Profar.

Soto is the last player to do so in 2018 and Griffin is trending towards not just that honor, but becoming one of the greatest players in the sport in the upcoming years.

