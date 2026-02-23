Pirates' Konnor Griffin Earns Praise From NL MVP

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin is the consensus top prospect in all of baseball and players across the league are catching on to the 19-year old's talent.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, one of the better players in baseball in the 21st century, is one of those players that knows just how good Griffin can be.

The Pirates and Phillies faced off in a Grapefruit League Game at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater for Spring Training on Feb. 22, where Harper saw Griffin play.

Griffin didn't have a hit vs. the Phillies, but controversially was called out on a ground ball that he appeared safe on and hit a ball 397 feet and 105.6 mph, but the wind stopped it right at the wall in center field.

"He's gonna be a stud man," Harper said about Griffin during a mid-game interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia's Tom McCarthy and Ruben Amaro Jr.

Griffin could make his mark for the Pirates early, with considerations from the franchise on him starting at shortstop at Opening Day at just 19 years old.

Harper would love to see Griffin make it to the major leagues early and that the Pirates don't stunt his growth.

“Obviously, I don't play for the Pirates, but I hope they let him move through the organization pretty quickly and let him get to the big leagues," Harper said. "Obviously, it’s tough when you’re that age trying to play at a high level, but he’s done it his whole life and he wouldn’t be in the position that he is if he wasn’t who he is. I hope they let him in.”

Bryce Harper and Konnor Griffin Similarities

Harper, like Griffin, had a ton of hype as a prospect, but maybe more than any prospect in recent history.

He got his GED after his junior season and enrolled at played at junior college, before the Washington Nationals took him first overall in the 2010 MLB Draft.

Harper has lived up to that hype, as the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year, two-time NL MVP in 2015 and 2021 and an eight-time All-Star, progressing towards a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) watches on from the dugout before his first at bat of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Griffin wasn't as highly touted out of high school and went ninth overall to the Pirates in the 2024 MLB Draft.

He had one of the best seasons for any minor leaguer in recent history, showing off his bat, speed on the base paths and defense.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .333 .415 .527 .942

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K 161 23 21 94 50/122

He led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored, and the 19-year-old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBI and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

Harper said that the best thing to do when you have that hype is to just remain the person you always were and that he has great confidence that Griffin can go and achieve all of his goals.

“I would just tell him to be himself, that’s it," Harper said. "Do what got you here and don’t change for nobody. Just be yourself, have fun and enjoy the game. Like I said, he’s here for a reason and he looks like a grown a-- man. He's a big boy. So I hope he has a great career, can be himself and go do his thing.”

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!