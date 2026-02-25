Pirates' Paul Skenes Completes First Spring Training Start

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes finally took the mound in Spring Training, marking his first start.

Skenes took on the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. on Feb. 25 and pitched in three innings for the Pirates, where he had some great at-bats, but also some issues with command.

He finished with 2.1 innings pitched, four strikeouts , four walks, plus one hit and one earned run allowed over 53 pitches.

The Pirates will hope for better outings from Skenes going forward and it shouldn't come as surprising to see him improve moving forward in Grapefruit League play .

Looking at What Happened During Skenes' Start vs. the Braves

Skenes had a great start to his outing, striking out Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on six pitches and a 90 mph changeup, while getting a one-pitch groundout off a splitter from catcher Drake Baldwin.

He then issued back-to-back walks to first baseman Matt Olson and left fielder Jurickson Profar, both of which had one pitch overturned due to the new ABS system.

The ABS (Automated Ball-Strikes) system allows teams to challenge pitches and it will determine whether the umpire call was correct, with the team losing a challenge, or if it was right and the team keeping that challenge.

Skenes got out of the first inning with four straight four-seam fastballs against third baseman Austin Riley, reaching as high as 99 mph.

Skenes gave up a leadoff walk to Braves designated hitter Mike Yaztremski on four straight balls, but then came back and struck out second baseman Ozzie Albies on four pitches, with two splitters used.

He walked his fourth batter in center fielder Michael Harris II, putting two runners on, but got out of the inning with a ground out from shortstop Mauricio Dubón and a pop up from Acuña.

Skenes gave up a big hit to Baldwin to leadoff the bottom of the third inning, but Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz completely misread the ball, as it fell far behind him and resulted in Baldwin getting in for a triple.

He finished his outing by striking out Olson on three pitches, two four-seam fastballs and then the curveball.

Right-handed pitcher Jarod Bayless came in for Skenes and gave up a double to Profar, which is how Skenes got the earned run on his final pitching line.

Breaking Down Skenes' Start

Skenes utilized all seven pitches in his arsenal, using his fastball almost half the time, then going with his changeup, sinker, splitter, curveball, sweeper and then slider just once.

He was half-way between strikes at 27 and balls at 24, explaining the four walks in his outing.

Skenes also reached as high as 99 mph with his fastball and as low as 82 mph with his curveball, giving a mix of velocity between his pitches.

He'll look to have better control of his curveball, four balls on five pitches, and also on his fastball, with 12 balls on 26 pitches.

Pitch Total (53 Pitches) Strikes/Balls (Total) Speed Range Four-Seam Fastball 26 14/12 (26) 95.1-99 mph Changeup 7 5/2 (7) 88.8-91 mph Sinker 5 4/1 (5) 96.5-98.7 mph Splitter 5 3/2 (5) 92.7-94.8 mph Curveball 5 1/4 (5) 82 mph-84.9 mph Sweeper 4 2/2 (4) 83.4 mph-85.5 mph Slider 1 1 ball (1) 85.4 mph

