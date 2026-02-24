Pirates Reliever Getting Another Shot as Starting Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have most of their starting rotation settled, but there is one pitcher that could look to get himself there.

Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski will start for the Pirates in their next Grapefruit League game, as they travel to take on the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 23.

Mlodzinski, who has excelled in the bullpen, is now stretching out as a starter, although he'll go just two innings, as per usual for a Pirates starting pitcher in Spring Training.

It's the first test for Mlodzinski, who will look to establish himself as a starter not just for the Pirates, but to prove he can fill the role at the major league level.

Why the Pirates Want Mlodzinski as a Starting Pitcher

The Pirates have four starters that should easily serve as a main part of the rotation for the 2026 season.

This includes 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , veteran Mitch Keller and rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler , but the Pirates are still looking for that fifth starter.

Mike Burrows or Johan Oviedo would've filled that role this year, but the Pirates traded them to the Houston Astros and the Red Sox, respectively, adding offense in their place.

This left the Pirates with little options at starting pitcher, but they do have some options, such as Mlodzinski, who can help fill that final spot in the rotation.

Pittsburgh added veteran free agent right-handed pitcher José Urquidy on a one-year, $1.5 million deal and he will earn a shot at the starting rotation too.

The Pirates also have younger options that might get that opportunity, including left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco or right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington.

It is also likely that the Pirates try and sign a left-handed pitcher in free agency, with former Pirate Tyler Anderson and Patrick Corbin potential options there.

Mlodzinski's History as a Starting Pitcher

Mlodzinski came to the Pirates as a starting pitcher at South Carolina and they took him with the 31st overall pick in Competitive balance round A in that role.

He was a starter in the minor leagues through Double-A Altoona in 2022, but moved to a bullpen role in 2023 with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Mlodzinski went into Spring Training last season wanting to be a starting pitcher after excelling out of the bullpen and earned the fifth spot for the rotation to start the season, following Jared Jones' UCL injury that kept him out the entirety of 2025.

He struggled during his time in the starting rotation overall, which saw the Pirates send him down to Triple-A on May 21.

Mlodzinski First Stint as Pirates Starter

Stat Total Record (Starts) 1-4 (9) ERA (Innings Pitched) 5.67 (39.2) Strikeouts/Walks 28/12 BAA .311 WHIP 1.61

Mlodzinski would normally excel through the first time facing a batting order, but then struggled the second and third times through the lineup.

This occurred in his first start on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 31, where he had three scoreless innings and then allowed four runs in the fourth inning before leaving the game.

He did have good outings, including his second start against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 7, as he allowed one earned run over five innings, while posting a season-high six strikeouts for his sole win as a starter. He also allowed no runs over a season-high 5.2 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves at home on May 11.

Mlodzinski had better success out of the bullpen in 2025 once the Pirates brought him back on June 11, serving as an important part of the pitching staff that was one of the best in baseball.

Mlodzinski Out of the Bullpen (2025)

Stat Total Record (Appearances) 4-4 (22) ERA (Innings Pitched) 2.15 (50.1) Strikeouts/Walks 53/11 BAA .235 WHIP 1.09

He also ended up making three more starts in 2025, where he pitched four innings, three innings and then two innings, giving up two earned runs over nine innings pitched and eight strikeouts to four walks.

