Pirates' Paul Skenes Set for First PNC Park Start of 2026

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes has yet to appear at home this season, but that will all change very soon.

The Pirates have Skenes scheduled against the San Diego Padres for the second game of the series on April 7 at PNC Park, marking his first start at home in 2026. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m., also marking the first night start for Skenes in the major leagues.

Skenes will also make his first start ever vs. the Padres, marking the last National League team he hadn't faced yet in his MLB career. They are also one of six teams he hasn't faced before, which includes the Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers

It is also the first home start for Skenes in almost seven months, with his last time out coming vs. the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 16, 2025.

How Skenes' Season Has Gone So Far

Skenes had a rough go of it in his first start of the season on Opening Day vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.

He gave up five earned runs and didn't make it out of the first inning, marking the shortest outing of his career and tied for the most runs he's allowed in a start as well.

Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz made two terrible mistakes defensively, but Skenes struggled getting batters out and manager Don Kelly pulled him after 37 pitches.

Skenes bounced back in his last start against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 1, where he threw five innings, allowing three hits, two walks and a run, while posting five strikeouts in the 8-3 win.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He only threw 77 pitches and probably could've thrown another inning, but only got five innings. He should get the ability to throw more against the Padres.

Skenes made five starts before the Pirates season started, with two in Spring Training and then three starts for Team USA, with two in the World Baseball Classic against Team Mexico and Team Dominican Republic.

He had success in his preseason, with 1.08 in the WBC, facing off against two strong lineups, and will need to get back to that efficency for the Pirates going forward, especially if he wants to repeat as National Cy Young Award winner.

Other Pirates Starting Pitchers vs. Padres

The Pirates scheduled both right-handed pitchers in Bubba Chandler and Mitch Keller against the Padres, with Chandler going in the series opener on April 6 and Keller throwing in the series finale on April 8.

Chandler makes this his first start at PNC Park in 2026 and the third of his career, with his last coming vs. the Athletics on Sept. 20, 2025. It is also his first appearance vs. the Padres.

He had his first start of 2026 vs. the Reds on the road on March 31, where he threw 81 pitches over 4.1 innings, giving up an unearned run and six walks to six strikeouts.

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Chandler only walked four batters in seven appearances and four starts in 2025 and already exceeded that in one start in 2026, as he overpowered hitters, but also struggled with command.

Keller has struggled against the Padres in his career, with a 2-5 record in seven starts and a 5.84 ERA over 37.1 innings pitched.

He is coming off a strong showing in the home opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on April 3, giving up two earned runs over six innings in the 5-4 victory, taking the win and earning his second quality start of 2026.

His first start of the season was even better, allowing just three hits over six innings against the Mets at Citi Field on March 28 in a no-decision, giving him a 1.50 ERA.

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