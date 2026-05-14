Pirates' Paul Skenes Putting Up Insane Stat

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes is one of the best pitchers in baseball and thee is one area where he's outdone the rest of his position group.

Skenes has thrown 35 innings without issuing a walk, making it a month since he last did so in his start vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 13. That walk came against 2025 All-Star left fielder James Wood in the top of the third inning, with Wood working back from an 0-2 count.

He has issued just seven walks this season and walked two batters each in his first three starts and the one walk against the Nationals.

Skenes's 1.26 BB/9 (walks per nine innings pitched), is second-best in baseball, only to 2025 American League Cy Young Award winner in Detroit Tigers left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Skenes Makes Pirates History With Lack of Walks

This historic streak for Skenes is putting him in Pirates history for one of the most impressive feats he's achieved.

Skenes joins three other Pirates pitchers in Bob Friend (five, 1963), Bruce Kison (five, 1979) and Iván Nova (six, 2018) in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to make five straight starts without issuing a walk.

May 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He is also coming off a great start vs. the Colorado Rockies , taking a perfect game in the fifth inning and a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but still ended up throwing eight scoreless innings and tying his season-high of 10 strikeouts.

Skenes' 40 strikeouts since he last issued that walk vs. the Nationals are the most strikeouts between walks by a pitcher in Pirates history since the mound was last moved to its current distance in 1893, per ESPN Insights.

He also threw eight scoreless innings and allowed just two hits in the 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 7.

Skenes joined two other Pirates pitchers in Bob Veale (Sept.16-22, 1963) and Steve Blass (Sept. 15-20, 1968), to throw eight scoreless innings and allow two hits or fewer in back-to-back outings in the Modern Era (since 1901), with Skenes the only one to not issue a walk in either game.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He also became one of four major league pitchers in the Modern Era to throw eight scoreless innings while allowing two or fewer hits and not walking any batters in back-to-back starts.

Those pitchers included Hall of Famer in Boston Americans right-hander Cy Young Sept.19 [G1]-23 [G2], 1905), Chicago White Sox's left-hander Billy Pierce (June 21-27, 1958) and San Diego Padres right-hander Mat Latos (May 7-13, 2010).

Skenes is also back down to a 1.98 ERA on the season and is 6-2 through nine starts and 50.0 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts, a .145 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 0.64 WHIP.

He is on track for his second straight National League Cy Young Award and the Pirates will need his outings the rest of the way, especially if they want to finally make the playoffs.

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