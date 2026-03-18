Pirates' Paul Skenes Receives Gift from USA National Soccer Team

PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes' performances for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic earned respect not just from baseball fans this month, but also from national players in other sports.

Skenes spoke with the FOX Sports announcer crew before the WBC Final vs. Team Venezuela on March 17 and they gave him a United States Men's National Team soccer jersey with his name and jersey number (30) on the back.

Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes was gifted a USMNT soccer jersey ahead of the World Cup this summer



Looks like Skenes has a roster spot on another USA team pic.twitter.com/YCnsRHOdVk — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) March 17, 2026

The USMNT will host the World Cup this summer from June 11-July 19, along with Canada and Mexico, making it the first North American hosted World Cup and the first time since the country hosted it in 1994.

USMNT has never won the World Cup, but they'll at least have some home field advantage in the tournament, one that they'll look to make serious impression on the rest of the soccer community.

Skenes played in his role in helping Team USA make the Championship, but they ultimately lost to Team Venezuela, 3-2, finishing in second place for the second straight WBC.

The honor shows that other teams recognize his dominance on the field, but also that FOX Sports will broadcast the World Cup too.

How Skenes Pitched in the World Baseball Classic

The 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner was one of the first players to announce he would pitch for Team USA back last May,.

Skenes pitched for Team USA in an exhibition vs. the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. back on March 3, which served as a tune-up for the WBC.

He did give up a leadoff double and a run in the first inning, but retired the next nine batters, with four strikeouts, ending his day after three innings in the eventual 15-1 blowout victory.

Skenes made his WBC debut in a Pool Play matchup vs. a solid lineup in Team Mexico at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, on March 9.

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States pitcher Paul Skenes (30) reacts after a strike out in the first inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It was an incredible outing for Skenes, who threw four scoreless innings, posted seven strikeouts and allowed just one hit and one walk, as Team USA would go on and win 5-3.

Those seven strikeouts marked a Team USA record for the most by a pitcher in a single WBC game.

Skenes finished it up with the toughest start of his professional career, taking on an incredible lineup from Team Dominican Republic in the WBC semifinals at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, on March 15.

It wasn't the most efficient start from Skenes, but he did what he needed to do in the outing, allowing just one earned run over 4.1 innings and 71 pitches.

That run came on a home run to designated hitter Junior Caminero, who hit a sweeper on the top of the zone on his weak side and sent it more than 400 feet, prompting Skenes to dub it "the best piece of hitting" he's ever seen.

Skenes will make one more start for the Pirates in Spring Training and then lead the team out on Opening Day vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.

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