Pirates' Paul Skenes Excels in Team USA Tune Up

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes is away from the team currently, but still showing why he's one of the best aces in the game.

Skenes got the start for Team USA, as they faced off against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz., marking one of two exhibitions before they play in the World Baseball Classic.

The 23-year old gave up a leadoff double to Giants shortstop Willy Adames, but retired the next nine batters he faced over his three innings of work, giving up just one run and finishing with four strikeouts.

It's a strong start from Skenes, who Team USA will rely on to lead them back to gold in the biggest international competition.

How Skenes Start Went

The double to Adames was an aberration for Skenes, as he made quick work of the Giants in the first inning.

Skenes got back-to-back ground outs from third baseman Matt Chapman and catcher Patrick Bailey, which scored Adames, and then struckout designated hitter Victor Bericoto on four pitches, including his highest velocity fastball of the day at 99.7 mph on the final pitch.

Paul Skenes struck out 4 in 3 innings for Team USA ⛽️#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/SNYrHmCU1k — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 3, 2026

He threw 13 pitches in the second inning, getting back-to-back fly outs from left fielder Will Brennan and right fielder Grant McCray, both on a fastball, while striking out second baseman Christian Koss on a sweeper up in the zone,

Skenes almost gave up a leadoff home run to Giants power-hitting first baseman Bryce Eldridge in the bottom of the third inning, but it fell just short at 396 feet to Team USA center fielder Bryce Buxton.

He struckout center fielder Jared Oliva on six pitches, with the sixth pitch a splitter in the dirt, then threw four straight fastballs at Adames, getting him to strike out as well.

Breaking Down Skenes' Start

Skenes threw 20 four-seam fastballs, half of his 40 pitches on the day, but also mixed in five other pitches, with his slider the only pitch he didn't throw.

He hit a high velocity on his fastball, better than his first Spring Training start vs. the Atlanta Braves six days prior on Feb. 25, getting close to 100 mph.

Pitch Total (40 Pitches) Strikes/Balls (Total) Speed Range Four-Seam Fastball 20 17/3 (20) 96.2-99.7 mph Curveball 6 2/4 (6) 83.1-85.2 mph Changeup 4 3/1 (4) 88.6-90.4 mph Sinker 4 2/2 (4) 97-97.9 mph Sweeper 4 4 strikes (4) 83.4 mph-85.5 mph Splitter 2 2 strikes (2) 94.4-94.7 mph

Skenes relied on his curveball the most of his offspeed pitches, with six pitches, but four for balls, which comes with the decision to throw said pitch.

He also showed good velocity on his sinker and both his changeup and sweeper were solid also in this start.

Skenes will start for Team USA in their matchup with rival Team Mexico in Pool Play on March 9 at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros.

This was a good showing for Skenes and if he can keep the fastball as high as he did, he should have success against a solid Mexican lineup.

