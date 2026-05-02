The Favorites to Win Each Group at 2026 World Cup

12 groups, 48 teams and 72 matches. This summer’s expanded World Cup group stage delivers more drama than ever before.

The United States, Canada and Mexico will host a festival of soccer this summer, as nations from all six continental federations lock horns during a tantalizing group stage. Minnows face behemoths, giants collide and debutants enjoy their maiden voyage.

While only one third of teams will be eliminated come the end of the opening round, topping the four-team group offers a favorable draw in the last 32. On paper, group winners will come up against easier opponents in the first knockout round.

The fight for first matters, and here’s how Sports Illustrated believes it will pan out across each group.

Group A: Mexico

Mexico boasts the luxury of home advantage. | KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

Group A Teams: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Czechia

Mexico, as one of the three host nations, was automatically placed in Pot 1 for December’s group stage draw. Despite only currently placing 15th in the FIFA rankings, it has the advantage of avoiding the world’s big-hitters, instead meeting inferior opponents.

While Mexico enters the tournament in uncertain form, it should still top Group A with the help of the home crowd. South Korea and Czechia will offer stern tests, while South Africa has the capacity to spring a surprise, but it’s El Tri that is most likely to finish on top.

Group B: Switzerland

Switzerland headlines the competition’s weakest group. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Group B Teams: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Canada boasts the same luxury as Mexico, placed in Pot 1 and handed a more favorable group. However, the world’s 30th best nation may still struggle to finish first, even if it has a strong chance of reaching the knockout phase.

Instead, it could be Switzerland who tops the statistically weakest group at the tournament. The Europeans have a wealth of experience at major tournaments and a well-rounded squad—certainly bulkier than the roster possessed by either Qatar or Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Group C: Brazil

Expectation is always high for Brazil. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images.

Group C Teams: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

It’s hardly bold to predict Brazil to rise to the summit of Group C, although it could well face stiff competition from 2022 semifinalists Morocco. The African side have ascended to eighth in the FIFA rankings and are ready to capitalize on any Brazilian slip-ups.

Still, the Seleção should top the standings as it hunts for a record-extending sixth world tile, with Scotland and particularly Haiti likely offering little resistance to the South Americans and Morocco.

Group D: United States

Christian Pulisic is the USMNT’s talisman. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Group D Teams: United States, Australia, Paraguay, Türkiye

Expectations are through the roof for the United States at a home World Cup, especially with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm. Similarly to Mexico and Canada, its placement in Pot 1 gives it a slightly easier ride in the group stage.

The Stars and Stripes should deliver on their promise, but UEFA playoff winner Türkiye appears their major contender for top spot. A young squad brimming with talent will ensure a hard-fought fight for first, with Australia and Paraguay not to be underestimated either.

Group E: Germany

Germany has underwhelmed at recent major tournaments. | Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Group E Teams: Germany, Ecuador, Côte d'Ivoire, Curaçao

Germany has underwhelmed at World Cups since winning the competition in 2014 and while it’s yet to return to its lofty historical heights, it should have no issues easing to first in Group E.

Ecuador impressed in qualifying and could provide a shock or two in North America, but Germany should still prove too powerful. Côte d'Ivoire is no longer the force it once was when boasting the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Touré, while debutant Curaçao appears unlikely to make much impact.

Group F: Netherlands

The Netherlands has never won the World Cup. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Group F Teams: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, Sweden

Group F promises to be one of this summer’s most competitive. Naturally, the Netherlands is the leading favorite, and should have the strength in depth and individual star power to clinch first place, but its path is obstructed by strong opposition.

Japan, fresh from beating England in March, will fancy its chances of pulling off an upset like it did in 2022 by beating Spain and Germany in the group stage, while UEFA qualifier Sweden has the attacking muscle to cause problems. Even Tunisia can provide a shock.

Group G: Belgium

Belgium’s golden generation has largely been replaced. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Group G Teams: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Belgium was often considered among the competition favorites during the 2010s, but its golden generation is no more. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois cling on, but the lack of depth and quality in defense has become a problem.

Still, the Belgians should lead their relatively simple group this summer, Egypt their next closest challengers. The participation of Iran remains unknown and New Zealand, the OFC’s sole representative, shouldn’t lay a glove on its Group G competitors.

Group H: Spain

Spain will compete for the crown. | Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Group H Teams: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

For European champions Spain, there is only one genuine contender in Group H: Uruguay. The former two-time world champs are led by Marcelo Bielsa, a coach capable of upsetting the established elite, and they will be snapping at Spain’s heels.

La Roja should still lead the way, however, swatting aside Saudi Arabia and debutant Cape Verde—although the latter did beat eventual world champions Argentina in 2022. Spain’s result with Uruguay appears likely to be the decider for first place.

Group I: France

France will face tough opponents in Group I. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Group I Teams: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq

Group I is undoubtedly the ‘Group of Death.’ France is the standout team and are many people’s favorites for the crown in North America, but 14th-ranked Senegal and 31st-ranked Norway will pose a serious threat to its chances of finishing top.

Iraq will be the whipping boys of the group and are in for some heavy defeats, but the matches between the other three nations promise to deliver drama. France should prevail despite a difficult draw.

Group J: Argentina

Argentina is defending its world title. | Facundo Morales/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Group J Teams: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

There appears little chance of a shock in Group J. Austria and Algeria are awkward adversaries, but their fight will be for second spot, with first and last all but nailed before a ball has even been kicked.

Reigning world champion Argentina should stroll to first considering its superior squad, conquering both Austria and Algeria en route to the knockout phase. A thought must be spared for Jordan, whose World Cup debut could end in disaster.

Group K: Portugal

Portugal faces some awkward adversaries. | Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Group K Teams: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, DR Congo

Group K appears more complicated to predict than many other groups. Portugal and Colombia are both realistic contenders for first place, the meeting between the sides likely to determine the eventual winners of the group.

Portugal is favorite to overcome its feisty South American foes, while neither should be overly concerned by Uzbekistan or DR Congo—although they will likely provide greater resistance than many anticipate.

Group L: England

England is among the tournament favorites. | Getty/Marc Atkins

Group L Teams: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

Similarly to Group K, there are two teams fighting tooth and nail for top spot in Group L. Those sides are England and Croatia, separated by just seven places in the world rankings and semifinal opponents back in 2018.

Either could take first place, but England are the favorites under Thomas Tuchel. It will also need to overcome up-and-comers Panama and the unpredictable Ghana to make sure it beats Croatia to the summit.

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