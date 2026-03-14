Pirates' Paul Skenes Set For Another Team USA Start

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will still be away from the team for at least a few days, gearing up for one of his most important starts.

Skenes will start for Team USA In their semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, as they take on Team Dominican Republic for one of the most important games of the international tournament. The game takes place on March 15, with first at 8:00 p.m. from loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

He will represent his country in perhaps his most important games as a pitcher, facing off against an incredible lineup.

This will also mark Skenes' third start for Team USA and his fourth start this spring, as the also made one Grapefruit League start.

What Awaits Skenes in his Start vs. Team DR

Skenes will take on the best lineup in the WBC in Team Dominican Republic, producting constantly throughout the tournament and keeping them undefeated.

They rank amongst the top WBC team in almost all categories, besides doubles, as Team USA has 11, and slugging percentage, with Team Italy at .600

Batting Average On-Base Percentage OPS .312 .453 1.090

Stat Total Hits 49 Runs Scored 51 Home Runs 14 RBI 50 Walks 39

Those 14 home runs are also tied for the most by a team in any WBC, with Team Mexico in 2009.

He'll take on numerous 2025 All-Stars, that could include third baseman Manny Machado and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, designated hitter Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays), first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays), second baseman Ketel Marte and Sliver Slugger shortstop Geraldo Perdomo of the Arizona Diamondbacks, plus outfielders in Juan Soto (New York Mets) and Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners)

Skenes may also face Pirates teammate and center fielder Oneil Cruz, who has been excellent in his short appearances for Team Dominican Republic, with three hits in four at-bats, two +400 foot home runs and three walks to no strikeouts.

Mar 6, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates his three-run home run in the eighth inning against Nicaragua with teammates at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Team USA will need a strong showing from Skenes, who could go as deep as 95 pitches in this semifinal battle.

How Skenes Has Pitched for Team USA

Skenes made his first start for Team USA, as they faced the San Francisco Giants in an exhibition at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. on March 3.

He gave up a leadoff double and a run, but retired the next nine batters, including four strikeouts, over three innings in the 15-1 win.

Skenes then made his first official start for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic against Team Mexico on March 9, where he pitched even better.

He threw four scoreless innings, while posting seven strikeouts, a record for any Team USA pitcher in a WBC game, helping his country in the 5-3 victory.

Skenes putting on dominant performances like these bode well for him going forward, which he'll need against a top team in the Dominican Republic.

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