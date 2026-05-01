Pirates' April Report Card: Catcher a Problem, Brandon Lowe is Not

PITTSBURGH — The calendar has flipped to May, and the Pittsburgh Pirates stand at the most maddening non-losing record in baseball: 16-16. It's the high-water mark of mediocrity, a number that perfectly encapsulates a month of dizzying highs, a genuine pulse, and a current five-game losing streak that has the fanbase reaching for the antacids.

Through the first few weeks of the season, the Pirates looked the part of a legitimate contender. The starting pitching was dominant, the offense had a thunderous middle, and PNC Park felt like it was shaking off two decades of irrelevance. Now, stumbling into May on a five-game skid, the cracks beginning to show are impossible to ignore. In the most competitive division in baseball, the Pirates have little margin for error.

But so far, it's the little "things" that have mostly held them back from a winning record. Chiefly, good defense and late game execution. The offense, vastly improved, has surprisingly been the savior of the team, and the reason they feel like a much better team from last season. Their 153 runs scored is ninth in baseball after finishing 30th in 2025.

Still, the team sits at a respectable .500 record. They've shown they're capable of ripping of five game win streaks just as they have lost five straight. It's not time to panic, but maybe time to curtail expecations from the early April hype.

This is Don Kelly's first full season at the helm after taking over last season for the fired Derek Shelton, and he's shown a willingness to adapt, which may be the the biggest key to a playoff berth. This team isn't just at a crossroads; it's standing at the intersection of a season that could veer towards "Sustained Success", or "Same Old Pirates." Here's how each position group grades out after a promising but confounding first month.

Note: All stats are through March 30th. Metric statistics (wrC+, WAR, DEF, etc.) are from FanGraphs.com.

Catchers: D

The Duo: Henry Davis (.154/.247/.200, 29 wRC+) & Joey Bart (.195/.244/.293, 46 wRC+)

The catcher position has been an offensive sinkhole, just as many feared going into the season. Bart is striking out at an untenable 37.8% clip, making him an automatic out with not enough power (1 HR) to compensate. Davis has been even worse at the plate, slashing a punchless .154/.257/.210 that makes his 19.7% strikeout rate look like the only silver lining in a pitch-black room. His retooled swing has not produced results yet, and Davis is still looking for his first home run. He also doesn't walk enough to boost his on-base-percentage.

And yet, Davis's grade is salvaged from a complete F by the one thing that doesn't appear in the statline above: his defense. He has been genuinely strong behind the plate, earning a 2.4 defensive rating that confirms what the pitching staff has been saying — he frames well, blocks effectively, and calls a tremendous game. His 0.0 WAR is a testament to a glove that is single-handedly keeping his head above water. Bart's 1.2 DEF is passable but doesn't offset the offensive crater.

The solution for offense may be waiting in Indianapolis. Endy Rodriguez has been crushing Triple-A pitching, and the calls for his promotion are growing louder by the day. If Davis is going to hit like a backup catcher, the Pirates may be eventually forced to limit his playing time and give Rodriguez some starts by Memorial Day. For now, this position is a gaping hole in the lineup.

First Basemen: C

Starter: Spencer Horwitz (.250/.363/.381, 111 wRC+, 3 HR)

Spencer Horwitz has been solid. His 116 wRC+ is serviceable, and his 14.3% walk rate shows a patient approach that fits well in a modern lineup. You'd like to see a little more power from Horwitz's bat (3 HR in 98 PA), but he has been heating up recently, with two of those coming in the last two weeks. The defense has been statistically neutral (0.0 DEF). The Pirates occasionally play Ryan O'Hearn at first, who has been more of a power threat than Horwitz.

Second Basemen: A-

Starter: Brandon Lowe (.252/.339/.551, 8 HR, 146 wRC+)

Lowe has been an enormous addition to the lineup, and the thump that Pittsburgh needed in the lineup. When he connects, the ball flies. It was a preview of the instant offense he added to the team when he blasted two home runs on Opening Day.

On the other hand, he's hitting .252 with a 25% strikeout rate. He is a pure, unadulterated three-true-outcome machine. He struggles against left-handed pitchers, but did hit one out against a lefty this week.

His defense at second (1.5 DEF) has been a pleasant surprise, providing more value with the glove than he did in previous seasons. Lowe has been one of the best off-season additions in all of MLB, and should garner All-Star consideration if he keeps hitting like this.

Third Basemen: B

Starter: Nick Gonzales (.317/.365/.366, 107 wRC+, 2.3 DEF)

Depth: Jared Triolo (.217/.308/.261, 65 wRC+)

Nick Gonzales has found a home at the hot corner, a transition forced partly by Lowe's presence at second, Konnor Griffin's promotion, and accelerated by Jared Triolo's early-season trip to the injured list. The defensive results have been a revelation — his 2.3 DEF is among the best on the team, validating the positional shift. At the plate, he's a professional hitter in the purest sense, slapping a .317 average with a .407 BABIP.

But the problem so far has been the lack of pop. A .049 ISO is devoid of any authority, making him a singles machine who doesn't run (2 SB). The brief Triolo audition before the IL stint was even more discouraging — a 65 wRC+ in just 26 plate appearances. You can live with the fact that Triolo will likely never be an above-average bat, as he is mainly on the roster for his defensive versatility.

Gonzales has seized the job, and his ability to put the ball in play and play plus defense keeps his grade solid. But the complete absence of extra-base thump from a corner infield spot puts immense pressure on the sluggers around him.

Shortstops: B-

Starter: Konnor Griffin (.231/.290/.341, 2 HR, 7 SB, 75 wRC+)

Apr 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The future has arrived, and it's learning on the job. Konnor Griffin , at just 20 years old and locked in with a 9-year, $140 million deal, has been handed the keys to the most important defensive position on the diamond. As could be expected from a player who made his debut as a teenager, the results are a mixed bag of breathtaking athleticism and raw inexperience.

His seven stolen bases show the game-changing speed, but a .231 average and 29.2% strikeout rate show a kid who is frequently overmatched by big-league pitching. Griffin has put together solid at-bats that have shown his potential at the plate. He seems to be gaining more comfort against MLB pitchers by the week.

There's clear Gold Glove potential, but the defense has been shaky at times, another unexpected development for such a young player. His arm strength is a clear strength, while his range is still a work in progress.

This grade is a heavy curve, as expectations are massive, and Griffin is surviving on tools, not polish. The Pirates are rightfully betting on his trajectory, but he's a below-average offensive shortstop right now.

Outfield: B-

Center Field: Oneil Cruz (.256/.321/.512, 9 HR, 10 SB, 124 wRC+)

Left Field: Bryan Reynolds (.246/.387/.377, 117 wRC+)

Right Field: Ryan O'Hearn (.306/.394/.481, 142 wRC+)

Depth: Jake Mangum (.271/.329/.300, 75 wRC+)

Cruz remains a biological marvel on pace for a 50-50 season. He may finally be turning into the star that has tantalized Pirates fans for years. He has cooled off from an extremely hot start, but his newfound ability to hit left-handed pitching seems like a true development. His power and speed have always kept him in the lineup, and now he's showing the ability to hit more consistently. The defensive metrics (-2.1 DEF) are noisy, but he has steadied after a shaky first few weeks in the field.

In left, Bryan Reynolds has been solid if not spectacular. His 17.5% walk rate is elite, salvaging a .387 OBP from a weak .246 average, but a .377 slugging percentage from a corner outfielder making superstar money is concerning. Still, Reynolds often heats up in the summer, and his ability to get on-base has been valuable for an improved offense.

The steadiest performer of this group has been Ryan O'Hearn in right field. His 149 wRC+ and .306 average have been the most consistent bat in the lineup, and while his -1.6 DEF confirms he's probably a first baseman in the outfield, the offense more than makes up for it. O'Hearn, signed to two-year deal in the off-season, has been one of the most impactful free agent signings in MLB.

Fourth outfielder Jake Mangum has been as advertised. He plays strong defense, hits for average but has little pop.

This outfield can mash, but occasionally defends like a beer-league softball team.

Designated Hitter: F

Starter: Marcell Ozuna (.162/.224/.242, 29 wRC+)

There is no way to sugarcoat this. Marcell Ozuna has been one of the worst hitters in all of Major League Baseball through the first month of the season. A 29 wRC+ is not a typo, it is a disaster of epic proportions from a position whose only job is to hit. It looked like he may be righting the ship last week, but he has cooled off again.

He's striking out 27.1% of the time while generating almost no power (.081 ISO), and because he strictly plays designated hitter, he is providing exactly zero defensive value to offset the carnage. His -0.9 WAR means he has actively cost the Pirates nearly a full win compared to a replacement-level player. At 35 years old and coming off hip surgery, the question must be asked: is the bat gone for good?

The Pirates cannot continue to run out an automatic out all summer. Whether it's promoting a bat from the minors or reconfiguring the lineup to cycle O'Hearn/Horwitz through the spot, if Ozuna continues to struggle, he may have to pull the plug on this experiment. The team won't give up on a $9 million investment just yet, but it could be a conversation in the next few months.

Starting Pitching: A-

Rotation: Skenes (3.18 ERA), Ashcraft (3.71 ERA), Keller (3.18 ERA), Mlodzinski (4.13 ERA), Chandler (4.97 ERA)

Apr 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) reacts after the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This is what a contender's foundation looks like. The top four of Paul Skenes, Braxton Ashcraft, Mitch Keller, and Carmen Mlodzinski have been, at times, unhittable.

Skenes has seemingly turned things around after a terrible Opening Day start. His last start broke a streak of strong starts, but Skenes is still a top NL Cy Young candidate.

Keller has been steady as always. You can almost guarantee that hes going to give you around six innings and keep his team in it with a quality start.

The real story is the development of Ashcraft. His last start was his worst of the season and ballooned his ERA up to 3.71, but his 28.3% strikeout rate puts him in co-ace territory. Ashcraft looked like another potential Cy Young candidate up until his last start.

Mlodzinski's 4.13 ERA is a bit deceiving; his 2.27 FIP and 0.00 HR/9 suggest he's been the victim of horrific .357 BABIP luck and is actually pitching at an elite, breakout level. His real issue has been his ability to stretch out as a starter, as he often struggles the third time around against a batting order.

The weakest link so far has been rookie flamethrower Bubba Chandler. His 4.97 ERA, 5.67 FIP, and a brutal 15.4% walk rate are the reason he carries a negative WAR. Chandler does have elite stuff and will be given patience to continue to develop as a pitcher. He is arguably the top right-handed pitching prospect in baseball for a reason. Chandler's command may be the biggest key to this rotation's stability.

This is group that is expected to add Jared Jones at some point in May. He is currently pitching rehab games in the minor leagues after elbow surgery kept him out the entirety of last season.

Bullpen: C

Bullpen ERA: 3.75

This is a unit of extremes. The high-leverage core has been mostly reliable, but the middle relief has not been.

Dennis Santana has received the most save opportunities, but the closer position has been matchup dependent. Lefty Gregory Soto is racking up strikeouts at a 35.7% clip, making late-game leads feel safe when he is on the mound.

Mason Montgomery struggled to start the season. Recently, he's been one of the most dominant pitchers on the team. He has been entrusted with opening when the Pirates need a bullpen game. He carries an absurd 42.6% strikeout rate and has potential to eventually be a shutdown closer.

He did struggle yesterday (three hits, five runs), but the under-the-radar dominance of Isaac Mattson (0.00 HR/9) has been a godsend. Yohan Ramirez has also been a pleasant surprise, though he does have three errors in only 18.2 innings pitched.

This is currently a top-heavy unit surviving on fumes from the 5th-7th innings. Without an upgrade in middle relief, the back-end elite could be burned out by August. We're already starting to see signs of it.

Coaching Staff: B-

Manager Don Kelly

Kelly's first April at the helm brought more positive attention to the team in a decade. Their hot start was noticed by national media, a space usually reserved for negative stories about the Pirates. While things have slowed since then, it's still a part of their first full month of baseball, and a performance that ultimately still has them in the thick of the race for the division.

The handling, stretching out and planned conservation of young pitchers like Ashcraft and Chandler will mainly fall on pitching coach Bill Murphy. His track record in Houston is promising.

Kelly inherited a mess from the Shelton era, and has brought immensely better vibes to the team. But he gets a B- because he's still learning the ropes of in-game management. His ability to motivate and connect with the clubhouse is unquestioned.

Final April GPA: 2.9 (B-)

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