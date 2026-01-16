Pirates Interested in Reunion with Lefty Pitchers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a sensational rotation heading into next season, one that could end their decade-long postseason absence.

The Pirates have National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes at the helm, but also the likes of veteran Mitch Keller , plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chander.

Pittsburgh will also get Jared Jones back from internal brace surgery around March-May, who will look to build off a strong showing in 2024 after missing last season.

The Pirates are lacking left-handed pitchers on their rotation, so they've reportedly gone out and looked at players that have previous experience with the franchise.

Pirates Interested in Former Southpaws

Alex Stumpf, the Pirates beat writer for MLB.com, spoke on the Bucco Bantr podcast about the need for left-handed starting pitching.

Stumpf spoke on two names that the Pirates have shown interest in in left-hander duo, Tyler Anderson and Jose Quintana.

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Just checked in on a couple veteran lefties that confirmed they have had interest in, Tyler Anderson and Jose Quintana, two names that Pirates should be familiar with..."

Quintana joined the Pirates for the 2022 season, signing on a one-year, $2 million contract and had a solid showing with the team after a poor 2021 campaign, where he posted a 6.43 ERA.

Stat Total Record (Starts) 3-5 (20) ERA 3.50 Innings Pitched 103.0 Strikeouts/Walks 89/31 Batting Average Allowed .251 WHIP 1.27

He would have four no decisions and a loss in his first five games, before getting his first win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 9, throwing six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and four walks in the 5-1 victory.

Quintana would get just two more wins for the Pirates that season, with them both coming in July.

He went a season-high innings twice, doing so in a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on May 15, which ended in a no-decision, and vs. the Miami Marlins at home on July 23, 1-0 win for which he earned a victory.

Quintana had his best month in May, where he started five games, finished with a 2.00 ERA in 27.0 innings pitched, allowing a .206 batting average, while making 21 strikeouts to just nine walks.

The Pirates would trade Quintana, along with right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 29 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and infielder Malcolm Nuñez.

Anderson signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract ahead of the 2021 season, as another rental left-handed pitcher.

Stat Total Record (Starts) 5-8 (18) ERA 4.35 Innings Pitched 103.1 Strikeouts/Walks 86/25 Batting Average Allowed .251 WHIP 1.20

He had a solid showing for the Pirates, allowing more then three earned runs in just three starts, while consistently going deep into games.

Jun 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Anderson had his best outing for the Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 4, allowing just three hits and two walks over seven innings pitched in the 2-0 victory.

The Pirates traded Anderson to the Seattle Mariners on July 28 for two prospects, catcher Carter Bins and right-handed pitcher Joaquin Tejada.

Would These Players Make Sense for the Pirates?

The Pirates don't have any left-handed starting pitcher options on their 40-man roster, aside from Hunter Barco, who has made just two appearances at the end of 2025.

Quintana will be 37 years old next season and Anderson is close behind him at 36 years old, so an addition would give the Pirates an elder veteran that could benefit the clubhouse.

Anderson has been a two-time All-Star since leaving the Pirates, with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, while Quintana has kept a sub-4.00 ERA since his departure.

The Pirates also could get these players on relatively cheap contracts, around one-year and less than $5 million.

Pittsburgh needs another veteran in their rotation and either Quintana or Anderson fits that role.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!