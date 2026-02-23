Pirates' Bubba Chandler Faces First Spring Training Test

PITTSBURGH — Bubba Chandler heads into his first full season with the Pittsburgh Pirates with high hopes and big expectations on him to become the next ace for the franchise.

Chandler begins his season with his first Spring Training start against the New York Yankees on Feb. 22, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m., giving Pirates fans a chance to see him take the mound against a tough opponent.

The Yankees bring a great lineup with the likes of outfielders in Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger , plus second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Chandler should only go about two innings, but it's an important step for him with the regular season about a month away.

Why Fans Are Excited for Bubba Chandler in 2026

Chandler only spent the last month-and-a-half with the Pirates, but still showed why he has what it takes at the highest level of baseball.

Sep 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He possesses a great four-seam fastball that averages around 98.9 mph and can reach higher than 100 mph.

Chandler also has two great offspeed pitches in his changeup and slider, which opposing hitters posted a .080 and a .087 slider batting average against, respectively, last season.

His changeup goes around 91.7 mph and his slider isn't far behind at 89.0 mph, with his velocity making the difference on those pitches and their effectiveness.

Pitch BAA Run Value Four-Seam Fastball .292 -2 Changeup .080 +4 Slider .087 +4 Curveball .500 (Four At-Bats) -1

Chandler will need better command, as he struggled in starts against the top hitting teams, but he showed against weaker opponents that he isn't afraid of throwing his fastball right by them and mixing in the offspeed for strikeouts and groundouts.

If he shows improvement in that area and continues his development throughout 2025, he'll definitely have a shot at following teammate Paul Skenes in winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Remembering Bubba Chandler's 2025 Season

Chandler finally made his MLB debut last season and ended up having a solid end to the year, spending the final month-and-a-half with the Pirates.

Stat Total Record (Appearances/Starts) 4-1 (7/4) ERA (Inning Pitched) 4.02 (31.1) Strikeouts/Walks 31/4 BAA/WHIP .214/0.93

Chandler excelled in his MLB debut vs. the Colorado Rockies that same day he got called up on Aug. 22, throwing four scoreless innings of relief in a save in the 9-0 win for the Pirates.

He became the first player in MLB history to throw a scoreless four-inning save in his debut, and the first Pirates pitcher to throw a four-inning save in his debut.

Chandler then threw four more scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 27, earning his first MLB win. He became the first Pirates pitcher that earned a save and a win in their first two MLB outings.

Aug 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

He came out of the bullpen again vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Sept. 2, where he gave up two home runs and three earned runs over four innings, but still earned his second victory in the 9-7 victory.

Chandler made his first MLB start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7 and had his worst outing of the season, giving up nine earned runs over 2.2 innings in the 10-2 defeat.

He bounced back the rest of the campaign, with only six hits and two earned runs allowed over his final three starts and 16.2 innings with 19 strikeouts.

Chandler also threw five perfect innings vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 13, before giving up two hits and a run. The Pirates would go on and win that contest, 5-1, giving Chandler a no-decision.

If he can find that form he did late in 2025 going into 2026, it should be a great season overall for Chandler.

