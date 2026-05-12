Pirates Add Promising Relief Pitcher to Taxi Squad

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made many changes to their bullpen this season and will likely make another for someone that could serve as a big part of their future.

The Pirates have placed right-handed relief pitcher Brandan Bidois on the taxi squad ahead of their series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on May 12. A taxi squad is an informal term for players who move between the MLB and Triple-A in the minors, depending on the needs of the club.

Right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders does not have a locker in the Pirates clubhouse, but he has not been officially moved as of now.

Bidois still needs the Pirates to put him on the 26-man roster and when they do, he'll get his shot to make his MLB debut.

What the Pirates Get in Bidois

Bidois has spent all of 2026 with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he has a 3-2 record in 15 appearances, a 7.20 ERA over 15.0 innings pitched, 23 strikeouts to nine walks, .267 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.67 WHIP.

He had a fantastic 2025 campaign across four different levels for the Pirates, with an 8-0 record over 40 across the four minor league levels with the Pirates, posting a 0.74 ERA over 61.0 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .110 BAA and a 0.80 WHIP.

Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Brandan Bidois (77) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bidois became famous when he didn't give up a hit over 64 batters from July 29 to Aug. 14, plus 18 innings and 11 bullpen outings between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A.

The Pirates named Bidois the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, honoring the best relief pitcher in their minor league system.

His play also earned him a spot on the 40-man roster last November, as the Pirates protected him from the Rule 5 Draft .

It's been a long road for Bidois, who had Tommy John surgery early on and missed almost all of the 2021 season and then all of the 2022 season, before returning in 2023.

Bidois joined the Pirates, as he signed on a minor league contract on Sept. 21, 2019 and hails from Brisbane, Australia.

He would become just the 40th player from Australia to make their MLB debut and second this season, as Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana was first to do so.

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