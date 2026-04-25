Pirates Have Another Star Pitcher Growing in Minors

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had success in recent MLB drafts and it looks like they've done so again with right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez.

Hernandez dominated again for Single-A Bradenton in his start against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at BayCare Ball Park in Clearwater, Fla. on April 25.

The young Pirates ace threw five scoreless innings over 61 pitches, posting a season-high nine strikeouts, while allowing just one hit and two walks in the 3-0 win for Bradenton.

It was another great start for Hernandez, who is putting the baseball world on notice with his great play so far in 2026.

Another DOMINANT outing for Seth Hernandez!



I mean - it’s actually ridiculous at this point 🔥



Line:



5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 9SO’s (career high!)



FULL RECAP VIDEO HERE 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/QTQcnfi2DV — Christian ✞ (@CWolfPGH) April 24, 2026

How Hernandez Took Down Clearwater

Hernandez came into this game with nine straight no-hit innings over his past two starts and continued that vs. Clearwater.

He didn't allow a hit through the first 11 batters, until he gave up a single to Clearwater catcher Alirio Ferrebus, who hit a ball that just got past third baseman Jared Triolo, who is on a rehab assignment from the Pirates.

Hernandez gave up a walk in the bottom of the third inning and then another walk in the bottom of the fifth inning, but he picked off Clearwater designated hitter Robert Phelps to prevent any serious threat of scoring.

The four-seam fastball was what Hernandez went with half the time, but he also brought in his changeup, slider and curveball too, generating whiff rates of 62.5%, 75.0% and 100.0%, respectively.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 31/61 (50.8%) 97.1 mph Changeup 13/61 (21.3%) 84.1 mph Slider 9/61 (14.8%) 88.6 mph Curveball 8/61 (13.1%) 81.3 mph

Pirates Getting Great Showing From Hernandez in 2026

The Pirates took Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif. and he's finally showing why they valued him so highly last July.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft greets Pirates general manger Ben Cherington (right) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hernandez has posted a 0.53 ERA over four starts and 17.0 innings pitched, with a 2-0 record, 32 strikeouts to five walks, a .074 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 0.53 WHIP.

The only run he gave up this season came in his professional debut vs. the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on the road on April 3, where he still posted eight strikeotus over three innings pitched and 39 pitches.

Hernandez excelled in his second start, throwing four no-hit innings vs. the Palm Beach Cardinals on April 10, the Single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. He hit a batter and walked another, while striking out seven of the 14 batters he faced over 53 pitches.

His previous start was against the Tampa Bay Tarpons , the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on the road on April 17. Hernandez threw five no-hit innings and posted eight strikeouts over 67 pitches, as Bradenton secured a 7-0 win.

These performances from Hernandez will make it tough for the Pirates to have patience and a promotion to High-A Greensboro may soon come for the 19-year old.

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