Pirates' Bubba Chandler Finally Finding Consistency in 2026

PITTSBURGH — Bubba Chandler hasn't had the season he's wanted for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he may have just discovered what works best for him.

Chandler had one of his best starts of the season against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 13, throwing 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, two runs, a walk and posting six strikeouts.

He ended with a no-decision, as the Pirates would win late 3-2, but it was a crucial outing for the 23-year old, who finally had two strong outings back-to-back in 2026.

It's been a tough campaign for Chandler, but he's looking like he's finally turning it around for the better.

Why Chandler Did So Well vs. the Marlins

Chandler has relied on his four-seam fastball heavily this season, throwing it around 50% in each outing, but he only threw it about 31% of the time in this one.

He instead went with his slider 30% of the time, which he had thrown 14% in starts prior, and threw his curveball 14 times, after throwing it just 27 times in his first 13 games.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 26/84 (31%) 98.5 mph Slider 25/84 (30%) 90.5 mph Curveball 14/84 (17%) 86.1 mph Changeup 12/84 (14%) 91.8 mph Sinker 4/84 (5%) 98.1 mph Sweeper 3/84 (4%) 87.8 mph

His offspeed pitches befuddled the Marlins hitters, particularly his slider, which he got eight whiffs on 13 swings (62%) and three of his six strikeouts on.

Jun 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Yeah, good. I think I've done well the last couple times out, just being more comfortable throwing it for strikes," Chandler said on his offspeed pitches. "You don't want to throw them down the middle every pitch, but sometimes you got to. Like I said, make guys get themselves out. Move the ball when you got to. Getting more comfortable just throwing it and trusting. It's good."

Chandler using his offspeed also allowed his fastball to maintain velocity, still hitting close to 100 mph in the sixth inning.

He also induced weak contact, with just six hard hit balls on 14 batted ball events, preventing the Marlins from starting rallies and driving in a lot of runs.

Chandler did give up a run in the third inning, but that came off a double from center fielder Jakob Marsee, on a changeup well below the strike zone, and a single from catcher Jordan Hicks, on a four-seam fastball outside and away.

He got two outs and walked designated hitter Otto Lopez in the sixth inning, while also hitting right fielder Kyle Stowers, which saw Pirates manager Don Kelly go to left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

Montgomery gave up a hit that scored a run and got the final out, which kept it a 2-2 game, preventing Chandler from getting the win.

It wasn't easy for Chandler to take with his manager pulling him early, but he trusts Kelly and also Montgomery whenever he's coming out of the bullpen.

"I mean, yeah. I'm always gonna ask for one more, but there's a plan," Chandler said. "You're gonna listen to your manager, especially a guy like DK who everybody loves and respects. Of course I'm gonna try to get another one or finish the inning, but that's what they wanted. They made the decision and I think it was a good decision. (Montgomery) hadn't thrown in a couple days. (Montgomery's) been a freaking dog out there. It just didn't go our way in that moment. Who cares?"

Chandler Finding His Groove

Chandler last pitched vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 7, where he came on in the second inning for a bulk relief role, as Montgomery made the spot start.

He was excellent through five innings, with six strikeouts and just one hit allowed, before an error and two walked batters loaded the bases in the seventh inning, which saw left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk come in and give up a double, clearing the bases in the eventual 3-2 win for the Braves.

Jun 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Chandler has only given up one run in his time on the mound in his last two outings and just four earned runs over his last 10.2 innings pitched.

He had only gone deeper than 5.0 innings pitched twice before these past two appearances and has had trouble with his command and pitch counts.

Chandler is showing how effective he can be, particularly when he limits his walks, with just three walks combined in these past two outings and no more than two walks each in his last four appearances.

He's also limited long innings , which have seen him give up multiple runs and throw a great deal of pitches, keeping him from going deep into games.

"I think over the course of the last month and a half, everything's just getting better," Chandler said on his recent improvements. "Just a couple outs away, a couple pitches away from going five (innings) with two (runs) or five (innings) with three (runs), now getting a quality start. I think just learning and growing..."

There's a lot to like about Chandler's game, with a fastball reaching 100 mph and an expanded pitch mix that gives him a great variety of pitches to choose in any situation.

He's still young and will need time to figure things out, but one thing that Kelly has noticed is his composure recently and not letting it all go out of control when something goes wron."

“I think he’s kept his emotions in check, the way he’s been able to slow things down throughout his starts and even when some pitches get away and it gets 2-0, he’s able to reign it back in. I thought today, being able to go to the breaking ball early on in the count, allowed him to get ahead, but then gave him a good feel for the fastball in as well.”

It bodes well for Chandler to have these kind of outing and the Pirates need more of this from their youngest starter , as they try and aim for the first postseason in more than a decade.

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