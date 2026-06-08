Three Takeaways: Pirates Offense Falters in Sweep by Braves

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the best hitting teams in baseball, but didn't show that against the Atlanta Braves.

The Pirates suffered a weekend series sweep to the Braves at Truist Park, June 5-7, where they scored a total of just seven runs over the three games played.

Pittsburgh lost 6-3 the first two games and then 3-2 in the series finale, marking the second-least runs they've scored in a series this season and not coming through in ways that they've done before.

Going up against the best team in baseball in the Braves was never going to be easy and the Pirates will have to find ways to score against top teams.

Pirates Offense Just Can't Drove in Runs

The Pirates had just 17 hits over 94 at-bats vs. the Braves, good for a .181 batting average and went just 6-for-29 with runners in scoring position, a .207 batting average.

A few players really struggled overall, like left fielder Bryan Reynolds going 1-for-10, Nick Gonzales going 1-for-11 and Ryan O'Hearn going 1-for-9.

Jun 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Pirates did have some good moments in the first two games, like taking a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning in the series opener and tying it up at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning, but then when the Braves retook the lead, they couldn't do much of anything from the plate.

Pittsburgh did take a 2-0 lead in the series finale, thanks to a leadoff home run from first baseman Spencer Horwitz and a run scored on a double play from Gonzales, but again struggled when they fell behind 3-2 in the seventh inning.

The Pirates did have chances to tie or take the lead, with bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning, before O'Hearn grounded out, then with runners on the corners in the ninth inning and one out, shortstop Jared Triolo popped out in the infield and then Endy Rodríguez struck out to end it.

It's not a warning sign yet, as the Pirates have been solid on offense and driven in runs consistently, but when they're facing a top team like the Braves, they have to take their chances whenever they get them.

"...Again, we have to find a way to be better with runners in scoring position and better when we have opportunities to score," Kelly said after the series finale defeat.

Mitch Keller, Braxton Ashcraft Struggle in Defeats

The Pirates need good outings from their starting pitching and both right-handed starting pitchers Mitch Keller and Braxton Ashcraft didn't provide that against the Braves.

Keller gave up six earned runs and didn't make it out of the fifth inning in the series opener and then Ashcraft tied his season-high with six earned runs allowed over five innings in the next game.

Jun 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's been a rough stretch for Keller, with an 8.31 ERA over his last five starts (24 earned runs over 26 innings pitched), who had a 2.87 ERA over his first eight starts of the season and now his 4.81 ERA is now fifth-highest amongst all MLB qualified pitchers.

This was a rare start for Ashcraft, who has trended towards an All-Star nod with the way he's pitched so far.

Ashcraft was incredible in May, with a 4-0 record over six starts and a 1.99 ERA, so there's less concern with him moving forward, even with a tough outing vs. the Braves.

The Pirates starting pitching has struggled these past three series , so they'll need to get things figured out before it's too late.

Pitching Strategy Could Unlock Bubba Chandler

The Pirates went with a spot start in the series finale, with left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery pitching the first inning for the fourth time this season.

Montgomery threw a scoreless first inning, escaping a bases-loaded jam, which then brought on right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler for the next few innings.

Jun 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Chandler was incredible out of the bullpen, throwing five scoreless innings and gave up just one hit, while posting six strikeouts.

He didn't have as much success in the seventh inning, which started with a throwing error from Pirates third baseman Tyler Callihan, but Chandler did issue back-to-back walks on eight straight walks.

Chandler departed the game and left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk faced Braves pinch-hitter and left-handed batter Michael Harris II, who hit a bases-clearing double to give the Braves a 3-2 lead.

It was a tough ending for Chandler, but his effectiveness those first five innings was exactly what the Pirates were looking from him.

Chandler had come into this start with a 6.08 ERA over his past eight starts and struggled with command and dealing with big innings.

He quickly shut down the Braves in this one and while the Pirates' long-term plan isn't for Chandler to come out the bullpen, it looks like it might help him out right now as a rookie finding himself in the major leagues.

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