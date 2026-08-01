Pirates Make Injury Decision on Ryan O’Hearn

The Pittsburgh Pirates are officially set to lose a key piece of their lineup for a vast majority of the stretch run.

The Pirates are placing left-handed slugger Ryan O'Hearn on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, which carries a recovery timeline of six-to-eight weeks, MLB.com's Jason Mackey reported.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/jPxGY7SSg8 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 1, 2026

Pittsburgh also optioned right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly to Triple-A Indianapolis. As the corresponding moves, the clubs recalled right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson from Triple-A and activated catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. from the IL.

O'Hearn suffered his injury while running to first base on a groundout in the top of the ninth inning on July 31 against the Cincinnati Reds.

He previously suffered a right quad injury on May 16 and remained on the IL through May 31.

O'Hearn signed a two-year deal worth $29 million with the Pirates this past offseason and has been one of their top hitters all year, slashing .270/.334/.454 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs in 359 at-bats.

With the trade deadline just two days away, Pittsburgh may have to consider making a deal for a left-handed hitter to replace O'Hearn for the time being and keep the team afloat in the playoff race.

Spencer Horwitz's impending return from the IL should provide a nice boost as well.

Jul 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) circles the bases on a grand slam home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Will Pirates Replace O'Hearn's Production?

There isn't any ready-made solution for Pittsburgh when it comes to replicating O'Hearn's output at the plate.

Horwtiz can take over as the starting first baseman and as a designated hitter option, though O'Hearn's at-bats will still be up for grabs.

Endy Rodríguez, who started at first base in the Pirates' last game against the Reds, could see more opportunities in either of those roles. The same could be said for Rafael Flores Jr., and both players will remain options at catcher for the club alongside Henry Davis.

Jacob Gonzalez is another obvious answer for Pittsburgh, as he's appeared in 32 games at first base in his first big-league campaign and has the raw power to step in as the DH from time to time.

The former first-rounder has struggled with a .200/.194/.400 slash line over 36 trips to the plate since arriving in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in early July, however, and Jared Triolo would then likely start at shortstop if Gonzalez were to move off the position in any given game.

Recalling Tyler Callihan at some point may be in the cards for the Pirates too, as he's spent 45 innings at first base in the majors this season.

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