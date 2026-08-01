Pirates Trade Yankees for Relief Pitcher

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Pirates have looked at bullpen help and finally made a move ahead of the trade deadline to address it.

The Pirates traded for New York Yankees right-handed relief pitcher Camilo Doval, per Jeff Passan of ESPN . The Pirates will send back prospects in catcher Omar Alfonzo and outfielder Luis Cruz, per Francys Romero .

Alfonzo is the 17th best prospect in the Pirates farm system, per MLB Pipeline , and is in Double-A Altoona, while Cruz is 18 years old and playing in the Dominican Summer League.

It is their first trade ahead of the deadline, as they also added left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert from the Chicago White Sox on July 10, who is currently at Triple-A Indianapolis, and traded for right-handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio back on July 23 for International Signing bonus money, who is with the Pirates.

What the Pirates Get in Camilo Doval

Doval brings experience as a closer, with 109 saves in 138 opportunities, most of those coming during his time with the San Francisco Giants, 2021-25, where he led the National League in saves, with 39 in 2023.

He has posted a 3-1 record in 44 appearances, a 4.54 ERA over 39.2 innings this season, 39 strikeouts to 18 walks, a .250 BAA and a 1.41 WHIP this season with the Yankees.

May 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doval hasn't really worked in the closer role for the Yankees, but he could occupy that for the Pirates, who haven't had a set closer all season.

He possesses great velocity, throwing a 98.6 mph cutter and a 98.8 mph cutter, while pairing those two pitches with his offspeed selections in his slider and sometimes his changeup.

Doval does give up a high exit velocity, with his 90.9 mph average in the bottom 7% of qualified MLB pitchers this season, and his 49.6% hard-hit rate is in the bottom 2% of qualified MLB pitchers.

His expected ERA is much lower, 3.61, and he does have great experience, with 341 appearances at the major league level.

Why Pirates Traded for Doval

The Pirates had reportedly shown interest in Doval prior and it makes sense, as they need to add pitchers to their bullpen, but also have looked at some right-handed options.

Pittsburgh hasn't had a really solid right-handed relief pitcher this season, as they designated both Justin Lawrence and Dennis Santana for assignment after poor showings, and sent Isaac Mattson back down to Triple-A Indianapolis recently.

Jul 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have also had 20 blown saves this season, the most of recent of which came in their last game, as they wasted a 7-5 lead in the eighth inning, losing 8-7 to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 31.

Doval doesn't have great splits vs. left-handed hitting this season, but his career showing vs. lefties is better, .243/.350/.390 for an OPS of .740 and the Pirates will hope he can get them out in a new location.

The experience he brings is also important and his ability to fill that closer role could be huge for a Pirates team looking for anyone to do just that.

Pittsbugh should make a few more move ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, but this one is a good start for a team looking to make their first posteason since 2015

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