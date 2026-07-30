Pirates vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 30
In this story:
The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road to start a four-game set against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.
Pittsburgh has lost five of its last seven games, including a 2-4 homestand against the Cubs and Diamondbacks. Cincinnati had won four of five, but then lost its three-game series against the Guardians as the Reds returned home.
The Pirates have won six of nine meetings so far this season.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Reds on Thursday, July 30.
Pirates vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Pirates -1.5 (+133)
- Reds +1.5 (-161)
Moneyline
- Pirates -115
- Reds -105
Total
- 9.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pirates vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Yohan Ramirez (6-3, 3.21 ERA)
- Reds: Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.61 ERA)
Yohan Ramirez will serve as the opener for the first time in his career. He’s dropped his ERA from 4.93 to 3.21 since June 6 thanks to a stretch of allowing just two runs (one earned) in 21.1 innings in 17 appearances.
Rhett Lowder had one of his best starts in a while last time out. He yielded just two runs on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts in five frames against the Cardinals. We’ll see if he can keep that up against the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 30
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): SNP, CINR
- Pirates record: 55-54
- Reds record: 50-57
Pirates vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Gonzales OVER 1.5 Bases (+116)
Nick Gonzales is riding a 13-game hitting streak, going 21 for 58 with four doubles and two home runs in that span. He’s also gone 36 for 95 (.379) in the month of July.
Gonzales is capable of picking up multiple bases via an extra-base hit or simply getting two hits, which he’s done 13 times this month. You could take him to go OVER 1.5 hits at +170.
Pirates vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Pirates and Reds are both in a rut, but tonight’s pitching matchup should help them get out of it.
Yohan Ramirez is opening for the Pirates ahead of Hunter Barco, who has allowed 12 runs (10 earned) in 11.2 innings this season. He also has a 4.87 ERA in 44.1 innings at Triple-A.
Rhett Lowder may have held the Cardinals in check last time out, but he allowed 14 runs on 22 hits in seven innings in his previous two outings. The Pirates tagged him for eight runs in just 1.1 innings back in May.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-112)
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop