Pirates vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 30

The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road to start a four-game set against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh has lost five of its last seven games, including a 2-4 homestand against the Cubs and Diamondbacks. Cincinnati had won four of five, but then lost its three-game series against the Guardians as the Reds returned home.

The Pirates have won six of nine meetings so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Pirates vs. Reds on Thursday, July 30.

Pirates vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates -1.5 (+133)

Reds +1.5 (-161)

Moneyline

Pirates -115

Reds -105

Total

9.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Pirates vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Pirates: Yohan Ramirez (6-3, 3.21 ERA)

Reds: Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.61 ERA)

Yohan Ramirez will serve as the opener for the first time in his career. He’s dropped his ERA from 4.93 to 3.21 since June 6 thanks to a stretch of allowing just two runs (one earned) in 21.1 innings in 17 appearances.

Rhett Lowder had one of his best starts in a while last time out. He yielded just two runs on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts in five frames against the Cardinals. We’ll see if he can keep that up against the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): SNP, CINR

Pirates record: 55-54

Reds record: 50-57

Pirates vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Gonzales OVER 1.5 Bases (+116)

Nick Gonzales is riding a 13-game hitting streak, going 21 for 58 with four doubles and two home runs in that span. He’s also gone 36 for 95 (.379) in the month of July.

Gonzales is capable of picking up multiple bases via an extra-base hit or simply getting two hits, which he’s done 13 times this month. You could take him to go OVER 1.5 hits at +170.

Pirates vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Pirates and Reds are both in a rut, but tonight’s pitching matchup should help them get out of it.

Yohan Ramirez is opening for the Pirates ahead of Hunter Barco, who has allowed 12 runs (10 earned) in 11.2 innings this season. He also has a 4.87 ERA in 44.1 innings at Triple-A.

Rhett Lowder may have held the Cardinals in check last time out, but he allowed 14 runs on 22 hits in seven innings in his previous two outings. The Pirates tagged him for eight runs in just 1.1 innings back in May.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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