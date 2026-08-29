Pirates’ Konnor Griffin Begins Rehab Assignment as Return Date Nears

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have waited patiently for Konnor Griffin to come back from his most recent injury, and he's close to doing just that.

The Pirates announced that Griffin will start a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 30, marking his first game appearance in almost two months.

Griffin went on the 10-day injured list with a left ring finger sagittal band injury on July 7, retroactive to July 6, and the Pirates placed him on the 60-day injured list on July 11.

That makes Griffin eligible to return to major league play on Sept. 4 and play for the Pirates once again in 2026.

A Look at Konnor Griffin's Injury

Griffin suffered this latest injury on a diving play vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5, an 11-5 win for the Pirates.

He didn't make contact with anyone, but he noticed some pain in his left hand, and after the Pirates checked him out following the game, they recognized the severity.

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) stretches to catch a pop up against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin suffered what is more colloquially known as a "boxer's knuckle" when the sagittal band, which is central to the extensor tendon, was torn.

The extensor tendon on the knuckle then can't stay central, and it will slip off the knuckle and not work as it's supposed to.

This can cause pain and swelling, but also problems with straightening fingers and the use of the hand as a whole.

Griffin could've continued playing through this injury, but permanent damage to the hand was a possibility, and the Pirates weren't willing to risk that for their franchise star, who just signed a nine-year, $140 million contract extension .

What Has Griffin's Rehab Looked Like?

The Pirates immediately planned Griffin's rehab, putting the three outer fingers of his left hand in a splint for the next six weeks.

Griffin got his fingers out of the splint at that six-week mark, Aug. 17, transitioned to medical tape and then started putting his hand in the glove and gripping the bat.

Aug 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) warms up before the game against the New York Mets at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates then moved Griffin's rehab to Bradenton, Fla., the location of the Pirates' Spring Training facility, making his rehab full-time without distractions from the major league team and travel.

Griffin, instead of going on the nine-game road trip, had the space, equipment and hours available for him to focus on getting back healthy and ready for his rehab assignment.

He began a swinging progression in Bradenton, and with this latest news, he's close to full-game time activity.

The Pirates have a six-game homestand after this road trip, Sept. 1-6, and that Sept. 4 date lines up with their series against the Los Angeles Angels, the series opener in particular.

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