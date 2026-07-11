Pirates Make New Injury Decision on Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have shortstop Konnor Griffin back for some time and made a new injury decision based on that.

The Pirates announced on July 11 that they placed Griffin on the 60-day injured list, while also designating right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders for assignment.

Both of these moves make room on the 40-man roster for newcomers in left-handed relief pitcher Brandon Eisert and infielder Jacob Gonzales, who the Pirates traded with the Chicago White Sox for on July 10.

This allows both Eisert and Gonzales to earn a spot on the 26-man roster and play for the Pirates in the near future, which should happen soon.

Why the Pirates Placed Griffin on 60-Day Injured List

Griffin going on the 60-day injured list allows the Pirates to not have to DFA another player and instead, just makes a spot on the 40-man roster, which they needed after the trade.

His injury will already keep him out for eight-to-10 weeks, which had an original timeline of Sept. 1-15, so the Pirates having him out for 60 days makes sense.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The earliest Griffin could return to the Pirates, with the 60 days starting on July 6, when the Pirates retroactively placed him on the 10-day injured list, would mark Sept. 4, so that still fits in the timeline for his return.

Sept. 4 marks the earliest date they could bring him back, not necessarily the date the Pirates will bring Griffin back.

What Kind of Injury is Griffin dealing with?

Griffin suffered a left ring finger sagittal band injury , a rare injury for a baseball player, when he made a diving play in the 11-5 win over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5.

The Pirates put Griffin's three outer fingers in a splint and they will make sure he takes time and heals that area of his hand, so that he can make a return by the end of the season.

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) stretches to catch a pop up against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin and the Pirates elected against surgery, opting instead for rehab and non-surgical care, which gives him the roughly two-month timeline.

The Pirates could have Griffin play, but the risk for further injury to that area of the hand is quite high and not worth permanent damage.

Griffin said that he would stay in shape, but he won't swing a bat nor catch with a glove, during this time and try to make it back as quickly as he can.

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