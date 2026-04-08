Pirates Sign Konnor Griffin to Massive Contract Extension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made sure that they didn't leave their first homestand without keeping their best young talent for the long-term.

The Pirates announced that they have signed shortstop Konnor Griffin to a nine-year contract, keeping him with the franchise through the 2034 season.

The deal is worth nine years, $140 million, with escalators going up to $150 milllion. This is now largest contract in franchise history, eclipsing the one Bryan Reynolds signed, eight years and $106.75 million, back on April 25, 2023.

It also confirms the report from Buster Olney of ESPN from when the Pirates called Griffin up on April 2, but is now official.

Griffin made his MLB debut for the Pirates on April 3 and has started the past five games at shortstop, where he will feature for the team at for close to the next decade.

Why Both Sides Came to an Agreement

Pittsburgh and Griffin both have reasons why this deal makes sense for each other and for their respective futures.

Griffin already makes generational money before he turns 20 years old on April 24 and still has an opportunity for an even bigger contract later on around 28-29 years old.

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates pay more than they would've for Griffin earlier on, as they could've paid him the MLB minimum salary ($780,000 in 2026), for the next three seasons and then gone to arbitration the following three years, where both parties would come to an agreement on a salary or go to a panel to decide which figure the player would make for that year.

Pittsburgh buys out the pre-arbitration and arbitration years and three years of free agency as well, keeping them from difficult contract negotiations.

The Pirates also make this deal ahead of an impending lockout, with the collective bargaining agreement expiring on Dec. 1, which could impact how teams do business with contracts for the future.

Griffin becomes the face of the franchise, along with 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner in starting pitcher Paul Skenes , for the next few seasons too and can focus entirely on just playing baseball.

The Pirates have a potential star in Griffin, who can hit for contact and power, is incredible defensively and has great speed around the basepaths.

Even better for the Pirates, they can earn the Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI), if Griffin wins NL Rookie of the Year or finishes top three in NL MVP voting over the next three years.

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