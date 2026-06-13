Pirates Make Several Roster Moves After Marlins Loss

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continue making roster moves this season, as they try and figure out their bullpen, but also squad as a whole.

The Pirates recalled right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson from Triple-A Indianapolis, while optioning right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly to Triple-A.

Pittsburgh also got catcher Henry Davis off the Paternity List , optioning catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. to Indianapolis.

The Pirates placed right-handed relief pitcher Brandan Bidois on the taxi squad, while catcher Shawn Ross returns to Indianapolis from the taxi squad, as Davis returns.

Pirates Relief Pitcher Looks to Get Back to His Best

Mattson returns to the Pirates after going down to Triple-A on May 20, while Kelly heads right back to Indianapolis after making his MLB debut in the 8-3 loss to the Miami Marlins in the series opener at PNC Park on June 12, giving up two earned runs over the final 2.1 innings.

He excelled with Indianapolis, posting a 1.86 ERA in 9.2 innings over nine appearances and one start, 11 strikeouts to six walks, a .222 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.45 WHIP.

Mattson was one of the Pirates' best relief pitchers last year, with a 3-3 record in 44 appearances, a 2.45 ERA over 47.2 innings pitched, 45 strikeouts to 19 walks, a .203 BAA and a 1.13 WHIP.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Isaac Mattson (72) reacts after securing the final out of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He had his issues this season, giving up seven earned runs over his last three outings with the Pirates, before they optioned him on May 20.

The Pirates bullpen has struggled massively and they need a right-handed high-leverage option in Mattson to return to his very best in a crucial season for them.

Kelly unfortunately goes back down to Indianapolis, but he'll have time for development of his pitch mix and also for becoming the pitcher hopes he turns into in the coming years.

It was a tough outing for Kelly, but one that he can put behind him, learn from and get back to Triple-A and dominate weaker hitting.

What Other Moves Mean For Pirates

The Pirates catcher situation is back to how it's been for most of the past month, with Davis and Endy Rodríguez sharing the duties from behind the plate.

Rodríguez departed the 9-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on June 10 after the seventh inning with left hip discomfort, which is why Ross was on the taxi squad.

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (13) heads to the bullpen to warm up before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The taxi squad is a place between a MLB team and the minor leagues, keeping a player ready and available in case of an injury, or personal matter that a player would have to miss time from the team, like Davis did.

Flores had two hits in three at-bats in two games for the Pirates, hitting his first MLB home run and starting at catcher in the 8-6 loss to the Dodgers in the series finale on June 11.

He also walked in the game on June 10, later scoring on the three-run home run from Tyler Callihan that put the Pirates up 7-6 in the eighth inning, after trailing 6-1.

Flores heads back to the minors, where he'll get more consistent at-bats and play at both catcher and first baseman, as he works to develop into the right-handed power bat the Pirates envisioned he'd become when they traded David Bednar to the New York Yankees for him and two other prospects at last year's deadline.

Bidois joining the taxi squad is a peculiar one, but could signal that a player might go on the injured list or leave the team for some time. The Pirates had just optioned him to Indianapolis a day prior when they recalled Kelly.

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