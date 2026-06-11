Pirates Catcher Departs Dodgers Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continue dealing with injuries this season and another catcher is dealing with one.

Catcher Endy Rodríguez left the game after the seventh inning vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on June 10, with left hip discomfort, the Pirates announced.

Rafael Flores Jr. is now in for the Pirates, who they recalled the same day, as fellow catcher Henry Davis went on the Paternity List ahead of the game.

It leaves the Pirates vulnerable, with just one healthy catcher for the rest of the contest.

Troubling Injury History for Rodríguez

It's another injury for Rodríguez, who missed most of the past two years with surgeries on his right elbow, stunting his growth in the major leagues.

Rodríguez underwent reconstructive surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon, after suffering an injury in winter ball in December 2023.

Sep 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (5) warms up before a game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He didn't play for the Pirates at all in the 2024 season, but then returned in 2025 Spring Training healthy and ready to go.

Rodríguez suffered a right index finger laceration on April 14, as he took a curveball off his hand from Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes.

That injury ended up making Davis the personal catcher for Skenes the rest of the season and into 2026.

Rodríguez would return in June after a rehab assignment, but then had more pain in his elbow, which required a season-ending surgery addressing his ulnar nerve.

He had played all of this season with Triple-A Indianapolis, prior to the Pirates recalling him, and had no pain in his throwing arm whatsoever.

Rodríguez 2026 Tenure With Pirates

Rodríguez joined the Pirates on May 12, as fellow catcher Joey Bart went on the 10-day injured list with a left foot infection.

He has started 12 of 15 games at catcher this season, playing 18 games total, working with Davis as the two catchers over this past month.

Jun 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (13) hits a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rodríguez was the Pirates most productive catcher at the plate , slashing .217/.379/.326 for an OPS of .705 in 18 games, with 10 hits in 46 at-bats, seven runs scored, two doubles, one home run, five RBI, 12 walks to 14 strikeouts and two stolen bases.

If the Pirates don't have Rodríguez for the foreseeable future, then Flores will have to step up and become the main starter until Davis and Bart return.

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