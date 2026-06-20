Pirates Need to Break Paul Skenes Brutal Streak

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a Paul Skenes problem , and it doesn't have much to do with the man on the mound.

After a rough two-start stretch where he allowed five earned runs, then four earned, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, has given his team a chance to win each outing since May 28. But the other Buccos haven't picked up the slack over the past month.

The Pirates’ ace won the 2025 NL Cy Young Award unanimously after posting a microscopic 1.97 ERA with 216 strikeouts over 187.2 innings. His 2026 season has been similarly impressive; his stat line going into this weekend’s action includes a solid 2.85 ERA and an elite 0.93 WHIP.

And yet, as the Pirates head to Coors Field for a Saturday night showdown, Skenes carries a 6-6 record, a mark that does a disservice to his actual performance. The larger issue? The Pirates have not won a game he has started since May 12—a victory that coincidentally came against the very same Colorado Rockies they face tomorrow.

That game seems like a distant memory. On that May evening in Pittsburgh, Skenes was untouchable. He took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, held the Rockies scoreless over eight innings with only two hits allowed, and struck out 10, lowering his ERA to 1.98 at the time. The Pirates won 3-1, and Skenes improved to 6-2.

A Streak to Forget

Then the streak began.

Since that May 12 victory, the Pirates’ record in Skenes’ starts is 0-6. The losses paint a frustrating picture: a 0-6 loss to the Phillies, a 2-5 loss in Toronto, a 2-7 loss to the Cubs, a 9-11 frustrating, slugfest loss in Houston, an embarrassing 3-12 defeat to the Dodgers, and a 2-4 loss to the Marlins.

It is worth noting that these losses are not entirely on the pitcher. In those six starts, Skenes has allowed earned runs in totals of five, four, one, one, two, and two respectively. He has consistently kept his team in the game, but the offense and bullpen have not returned the favor.

The situation is reminiscent of some of the classic struggles of ace pitchers on underperforming teams, something the Pirates are unfortunately familiar with. Quite simply, the team needs to find a way to support him.

History at Coors Field

The upcoming game at Coors Field presents an interesting test. The Rockies’ ballpark is historically the most hitter-friendly environment in baseball, a place where leads can evaporate quickly and a quality start can be hard to define. Skenes has pitched at Coors before and had an uncharacteristic outing in 2025, allowing four earned runs. However, the man is the reigning Cy Young winner for a reason.

The Pirates simply cannot afford for their ace to be a symbol of personal success that doesn't translate to team victories. They must break this streak, especially during a month of tumultuous baseball for Pittsburgh. Colorado, a team they handled the last time they met, offers a perfect opportunity to reset the narrative and get their best pitcher back in the win column.

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