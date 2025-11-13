Pirates' Paul Skenes Wins NL Cy Young Award

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Priates star pitcher Paul Skenes finished off his 2025 season with the most important award he could win.

The MLB announced Skenes as the winner of the National League Cy Young Award, honoring the best pitcher in both leagues. They also announced Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers as the winner of the American League Cy Young Award. This is Skubal's second consecutive Cy Young win.

Skenes was the unanimous decision for the NL Cy Young Award, winning all 30 votes, the first Pirates unanimous NL Cy Young Award winner.

Why Did Paul Skenes Win the NL Cy Young Award?

Skenes had just a 10-10 record in 32 starts with the Pirates, but a 1.97 ERA over 187.2 innings pitched, 216 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .199 opposing batting average and a 0.95 WHIP, along with a 10.36 K/9, a 2.01 BB/9 and a 5.14 K/BB.

He ranked amongst the best pitchers in the MLB, with the lowest ERA, tied for the fourth-most strikeouts, the fourth-lowest WHIP, the sixth-lowest batting average and the 10th-most innings pitched, plus the fifth best K/BB, seventh best K/9 and ninth best BB/9.

Skenes also ranked highly in the NL, with the lowest WHIP, the fourth-lowest batting average, tied for the second-most strikeouts and the fourth-most innings pitched, as well as the second-best K/BB and both the fifth-best K/9 and BB/9.

This resulted in him breaking records and setting new marks for both the Pirates and MLB.

His play made him the starting pitcher for the NL in the All-Star Game , becoming the first pitcher to start consecutive All-Star games in the first two seasons in the MLB.

National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning against the American League during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.

He was the first NL pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA and 200+ strikeouts since right-hander Jacob DeGrom did it with the New York Mets in 2018. He is the first MLB pitcher to finish with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since right-hander Justin Verlander did so with the Houston Astros in 2022.

Skenes became the first pitcher in MLB history to finish with 200+ strikeouts and a sub-2.00 ERA and still not have a winning record, since ERA became a stat in 1913.

He was the first qualified pitcher to post a sub-2.00 ERA in a season at 23 years or younger, since right-hander Dwight Gooden did so at age 20 with the Mets in 1985.

Skenes also made Pirates history, with his 216 strikeouts the most for a right-handed pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920). Only Ed Morris, who had 326 strikeouts in 1886 and 298 strikeouts in 1885, the most and second-most in a season in franchise history, has more than him.

His 216 strikeouts rank seventh-most in a season in franchise history and fifth most in the live-ball era.

Skenes is just one of three Pirates pitchers that led the MLB in ERA, with right-hander John Candelaria last doing so in 1977 and right-hander Cy Blanton doing it first in 1935, according to OptaStats.

Who Did Skenes Beat Out for the NL Cy Young Award?

Skenes went up against right-handed pitchers in Cristopher Sánchez from the Philadelphia Phillies and Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sánchez posted a 13-5 record over 32 starts, a 2.50 ERA over 202.0 innings pitched, 212 strikeouts to 44 walks, a 1.06 WHIP and a .227 opposing batting average.

His 2025 season saw him amongst the best pitchers in the NL, ranking second in innings pitched, third in ERA, fourth in WHIP, fifth in strikeouts and sixth in opposing batting average, plus third in BB/9 fourth in K/BB and eighth in K/9.

He also dominated in the postseason for the Phillies in the NLDS vs. the Dodgers, with a 2.25 ERA over two starts and 12.0 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts to three walks, a .200 opposing batting average and a 1.00 WHIP.

Yamamoto had a 12-8 record in 30 starts, a 2.49 ERA over 173.2 innings pitched, 201 strikeouts to 59 walks, a 0.99 WHIP and a .183 opposing batting average.

His play also put him amongst the best NL pitchers, ranking first in opposing batting average, second in ERA, third in WHIP, seventh in strikeouts and 15th in innings pitched, plus third in K/9, 10th in K/BB and 14th in BB/9.

He had an excellent postseason, with a 5-1 record in five starts and six games pitched, two complete games, a 1.45 ERA over 37.1 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts to six walks, a .174 opposing batting average and a 0.78 WHIP.

Yamamoto also earned World Series MVP honors, as he threw a complete game in the 5-1 win in Game 2, gave up one run over seven innings in the 3-1 win in Game 6 and then pitched 2.2 innings of relief in Game 7, securing the championship for the Dodgers.

He finished that World Series with a 3-0 record, a 1.02 ERA over 17.2 innings pitched and 15 strikeouts to two walks.

Pirates History With the Cy Young Award

The Pirates have only had two Cy Young Award winners in franchise history, with Pirates Hall of Famer Vern Law winning it in 1960, when it was one MLB award, and Doug Drabek winning the NL Cy Young in 1990.

Law had his best season with the Pirates in that 1960 season, with a 20-9 record, NL-high 18 complete games, a 3.08 ERA over 271.2 innings pitched, 120 strikeouts to 40 walks, a 1.13 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .257.

Pittsburgh Pirates former pitcher and 1960 Cy Young Award winner Vern Law (left) poses for a photo with pitcher Paul Skenes (right) after Law was inducted into the Pirates organization Hall of Fame before the game against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.

Drabek had a 22-6 record in 33 starts, a 2.76 ERA over 231.1 innings pitched, 131 strikeouts to 56 walks, a .225 opposing batting average and a 1.06 WHIP.

Skenes Adds Another Accolade to an Incredible Career

The NL Cy Young Award for Skenes is just one of many accolades he's won at the MLB level since making his debut on May 11, 2024.

Skenes won the NL Rookie of the Year last season, while also earning All-MLB honors for his play. He also had a shot at the NL Cy Young, but finished third in the voting, with Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher Chris Sale winning it.

He also earned other accolades for his play in 2025, with Baseball Digest naming him their Pitcher of the Year, the MLB Players Association Choice Awards naming him the NL Outstanding Pitcher of the Year and Sporting News naming Skenes to their All-Star team.

Skenes already won awards before becoming a professional player, as he won the 2023 College World Series with LSU and won the Dick Howser Trophy, given to the best player in college baseball.

