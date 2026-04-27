Pirates' Paul Skenes Roasts Konnor Griffin With Birthday Joke

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates had a birthday to celebrate the other day as their newest star finally turned 20.

Konnor Griffin is no longer able to break MLB records as a teenager and will begin hunting them down as a 20-something-year-old. The star infielder hit his first MLB home run on his birthday and the moment was just another memorable one in his short professional career.

Griffin has instantly become a key member of the Pirates' roster and the biggest piece to their future. He and Paul Skenes are the bigger names in Pittsburgh when it comes to the Pirates' turnaround, and Skenes made sure to let everyone know how close they are in the locker room.

Close enough to make jokes about each other's age, at least.

During an interview in the clubhouse, Skenes was asked about Griffin's birthday and if the team got him a cake. His response left everyone laughing.

"I talked with [Jake] Mangum about doing something for Konnor," Skenes said. "But a bouncey house would've been a little tough in the clubhouse."

Clubhouse ❌

Bouncy House ✅ pic.twitter.com/dK3R88Lw3K — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 27, 2026

Skenes is Fire Up About Griffin

All jokes aside, Skenes has made it known how impressed he is with Griffin and how big of a factor the 20-year-old is to the team's success.

"Yeah, I mean he couldn’t do it when he was a teenager I guess," Skenes said about Griffin hitting a home run on his birthday. "Wanted to wait until he turned 20. It’s good to see. First of many. Glad he got it out the way and I mean, the league better be on notice because he’s coming.”

The two Pittsburgh stars are going to be the biggest keys to the Pirates continuing to grow as a contender. After years of struggle, this team finally looks like they have some pieces that could lead them to success. Many believe they have two of the league's biggest up-and-coming stars, and they'll hope their bond grows as the success of the club does.

In the meantime, they'll focus on the game ahead. Griffin will try to find his second MLB home run and Skenes will continue flirting with perfect games, like the one he nearly had against the Milwaukee Brewers.

And as the wins continue, so will the jokes. Because everyone knows you have more fun when you're winning in the MLB.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!