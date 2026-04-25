Pirates’ Paul Skenes Sends Warning to MLB About Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes may just be the best pitcher in baseball and shortstop Konnor Griffin recently joining the Pittsburgh Pirates could make for the best duo in the sport.

Griffin hit his first MLB home run in the Pirates 6-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener at American Family Field on April 24, a big moment for the future star of the franchise and also doing so on his 20th birthday .

It came in the top of the third inning, with Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throwing a 93.4 mph four-seam fastball down the middle of the plate and Griffin smashing it 104.6 mph off the bat and 386 feet into the Pirates bullpen in right center field, giving the road team a 1-0 lead.

Skenes, who had a perfect game bid going through seven innings against the Brewers, praised Griffin, despite joking he couldn't do it at 19 years old, and that baseball needs to watch out for his ascent in the game.

“Yeah, I mean he couldn’t do it when he was a teenager I guess," Skenes said. "Wanted to wait until he turned 20. It’s good to see. First of many. Glad he got it out the way and I mean, the league better be on notice because he’s coming.”

Skenes, Griffin Could Lead Pirates to Greatness

The Pirates have had great success in recent drafts, as they took Skenes with the first overall pick in 2023 out of LSU and selected Griffin with the ninth overall pick in 2024 out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.

Skenes has already been excellent for the Pirates, winning the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award and then the 2025 NL Cy Young Award .

He posted a 1.96 ERA in 2024 and a 1.97 ERA in 2025 and currently has a career ERA of 2.01, the best of any pitcher ever through 61 starts.

Skenes has the individual success, but now wants to start winning with the Pirates, who haven't made the postseason since 2015 nor had a winning season since 2018.

Griffin is a player that the Pirates see as a partner for Skenes to help bring winning baseball back to the city and for the long-term, as they signed him to a record nine-year, $140 million contract extension .

Apr 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

He gives the Pirates a great bat that can hit for contact and power, which he finally showed in his last game, making him an important presence in the Pirates lineup.

Griffin is also excellent defensively, winning a 2025 MiLB Gold Glove Award , as he has great range and fantastic glove work for someone so young.

He is also incredibly fast, moving quickly through the basepaths and has a knack for stealing bases too.

Combining Skenes' dominance on the mound and Griffin's five-tool package, the Pirates have one of the better duos in the sport for the foreseeable future.

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