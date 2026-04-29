Pirates Put Hunter Barco is Nearly Impossible Spot vs. Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed a pitcher to take on a large workload in their most recent game and left-hander Hunter Barco did that for them.

Barco threw the final 4.2 innings of the 11-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 28, coming in for starter Braxton Ashcraft and his short, 4.1 inning outing.

The Pirates rookie had just gotten called up from Triple-A Indianapolis that day, with fellow rookie in right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel the corresponding move, and immediately had to take on a big role.

Barco didn't have the game he wanted, giving up five earned runs, but the situation he was put in was far more difficult than any he's pitched in prior.

Travel Issues Hamper Barco's Arrival

Barco was with Indianapolis as they were set to start their six-game series vs. Memphis, but had to get up and take two flights to get back to Pittsburgh.

He got to Atlanta, but then waited through a delay of five-to-six hours before his flight took off for Pittsburgh, which didn't land until 6:15 p.m., just 25 minutes before first pitch.

Dealing with that kind of delay is tricky for a pitcher, as you can't move around too much and get tired, but Barco did what he could to stay engaged and get ready for his outing.

“It’s getting ready the entire flight here," Barco said. "It’s sitting at the airport going over at bats and hitters in my head. I haven’t done anything like that before, but it’s whatever you got to do.”

Barco wouldn't get to PNC Park until 7:00 p.m. and then got to the bullpen, where he would soon start warming up for his outing and take the mound afterwards.

The outing did not go the way Barco wanted it to and it's been a difficult season for him at the major league level, posting a 7.71 ERA over five appearances and 11.2 innings pitched.

“Competed, but at the end of the day it’s about not giving up runs," Barco said. "Got to do that. Got to be better and got to do whatever I can to help the team, today I didn’t do that.”

A Silver Lining for a Difficult Day

While the Pirates didn't get the win, Barco did greatly help the pitching staff going forward for the final five games of the homestand.

Mar 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Hunter Barco (45) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the eleventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Pirates bullpen had pitched nine innings a day prior in a bullpen game, then 4.1 innings the game prior and four innings the day before that, for 17.1 innings over three days.

Pittsburgh needed someone to take on some innings, as they are in the midst of 13 games without a day off and 23 games in 24 days.

Barco gave many relievers some rest, which will help the Pirates over the next few days, something he was able to take pride in.

“Yeah, for sure. Those are my guys down there and being able to protect them and their arms in whatever way I can," Barco said. "Just going out there and doing my job until they take it away from me.”

The Pirates may keep Barco around, but could also send him back down to Indianapolis ahead of their next game.

Barco has had to work as both a reliever , which he did until the Pirates sent him down to Triple-A on April 13, and also as a starter, throwing five scoreless innings and posting five strikeouts for Indianapolis vs. St. Paul on April 22.

It's not an easy situation for a young pitcher this early in the season, but Barcois willing to do what it takes to learn the game and show that he belongs on the mound.

“I’ve always been a competitor," Barco said. "It’s really just figuring out how to prepare between starting and in the bullpen, but at the end of the day, it's the same game. Just whatever I can do to keep my body ready down there.”

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