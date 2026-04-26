Pirates Rookie Could Make First MLB Start After Braxton Ashcraft News

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong rotation, but they could make a change in their next series.

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft went on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List on April 25, which allows teams to replace players who have to tend to a death or serious illness in the family, as they brought right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders in his place.

Ashcraft is set to start on April 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener at PNC Park, but a player going on the bereavement list means that he will likely miss that start, but start another day.

If Ashcraft can't go for that game, the Pirates have one rookie in right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel who could fill that role if needed.

Why the Pirates Would Go to Dotel

The Pirates brought up Dotel back on April 19, as they needed a pitcher that could make a start if needed, with manager Don Kelly saying they see Dotel as, "somebody that could go 90 pitches and fill some innings."

Pittsburgh originally had both left-hander Hunter Barco and right-hander José Urquidy in their bullpen, but after they had their struggles, posting a 6.43 ERA and an 8.53 ERA, respectively.

The two are now at Triple-A Indianapolis and stretching out as starters, which leaves Dotel on his own in the bullpen.

Dotel made 84 starts in 98 appearances in the minor leagues and last came out of the bullpen in 2023, as he made 25 starts with High-A Greensboro in 2024 and 27 starts with Double-A Altoona in 2025.

Apr 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wilber Dotel (66) pitches in his major league debut against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He has made two appearances for the Pirates so far, which came in back-to-back games, against the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on April 19 and then vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 21.

Dotel closed out the 6-3 win vs. the Rays, giving up a solo home run to All-Star third baseman Junior Caminero and then got the next three outs to secure the victory.

He then came in relief for starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski vs. the Rangers, where he had some issues with command, such as his hit and three walks allowed, but he got five outs and gave the Pirates a chance to win in their eventual 5-1 loss.

The Pirates need an experienced starter like Dotel, who is still adjusting to major league play, but is someone that can take on innings, particularly with their schedule.

Pittsburgh is in the midst of 13 straight games, with three games against the Rangers, three games against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, April 24-26, then seven games at PNC Park, including four vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, April 27-30, and a weekend series vs. the Cincinnati Reds, May 1-3.

The starting rotation wouldn't mind an extra day in between those starts, and if Dotel can provide that for them.

Ashcraft has around three to seven days before he will return, so the Pirates calling on Dotel shouldn't come as a surprise.

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