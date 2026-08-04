Pirates Send Players to Triple-A After Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Pirates' new bullpen pieces are all in place and ready to help the club as they push for a playoff spot.

Per an announcement from the club, the Pirates have activated right-handed relievers Lake Bachar, Luke Weaver and Kirby Yates, all of whom they acquired on trade deadline day, to the 26-man roster.

As the corresponding moves, Pittsburgh optioned left-hander Brandon Eisert and right-hander Noah Murdock to Triple-A Indianapolis.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/fDqDZ06Joq — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 4, 2026

Eisert has a 7.71 ERA across seven innings on the season for the Pirates while Murdock has tossed three scoreless innings spread across two outings.

Pirates' Bullpen Makeover Could Propel Club to Playoffs

Pittsburgh's bullpen has acted as the biggest barrier between the team currently occupying one of the National League's three Wild Card spots and being 3 1/2 games out at 57-57.

Blown leads late in games became far too common of an occurrence for the Pirates, and the front office knew they had to land multiple impact pieces at the deadline if they wanted to give the team a realistic shot of snapping their 10-year-long postseason drought.

Eisert and Ron Marinaccio were brought in during July as a means of helping hold the bullpen over, but the former was just sent down to Triple-A while the latter was designated for assignment to make room for the new additions.

Now, Pittsburgh has a viable unit with the likes of Weaver, Yates and Bachar alongside fellow deadline acquisition Camilo Doval and holdovers Gregory Soto, Mason Montgomery and Yohan Ramírez.

Jul 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Sisk, who has a 2.23 ERA in 36 1/3 major league innings, is in the midst of a rehab assignment and will likely take Wilber Dotel's spot once he's ready, giving the Pirates another reliable reliever.

With a good balance of southpaws and righties, Pittsburgh's bullpen strikes a perfect balance while also having a blend of veteran talent and promising up-and-comers.

Weaver has been one of the league's best relievers this season, recording a 1.84 ERA in 42 outings for the New York Mets before being dealt, and he'll settle in nicely as a late-game option next to Doval, Soto and Montgomery.

Yates (3.95 ERA) and Bachar (3.84) would appear primed to handle middle relief duties, where they performed well for the Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins, respectively, and the same can be said for Ramírez (3.00 ERA).

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