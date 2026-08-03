Pirates Trade for Mets Relief Pitcher

MILWAUKEE — The Pittsburgh Pirates aimed for bullpen help at the trade deadline and landed their most important piece yet.

The Pirates traded for New York Mets right-handed relief pitcher Luke Weaver, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN .

Weaver becomes the second bullpen arm the Pirates added via trade, joining right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees on Aug. 1.

It's a big-time addition for the Pirates, who get one of the best relief pitchers on the trade market at this year's deadline, after showing trade interest in Weaver previously.

Pittsburgh sent Sammy Stafura, its No. 9-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline , back to the Mets for Weaver, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon .

Stafura came over to the Pirates from the Cincinnati Reds as part of the deal for Ke'Bryan Hayes last season.

In 60 games between Low-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro, Stafura slashed .276/.367/.593 with 20 home runs.

Why the Pirates Traded for Weaver

The Pirates needed a high-leverage arm they could rely on for the remainder of the season, one where they anticipate on making the postseason.

Weaver gives them exactly that and was fantastic for the Mets this season, posting a 1.84 ERA over 42 appearances and 44.2 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .162 batting average allowed and a 0.82 WHIP.

Jul 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His advanced metrics also show him having a great season as well, with a 2.84 expected ERA and a .201 expected BAA, while posting a high chase rate (34.0%), whiff rate (30.4%), strikeout rate (26.6%) and a low walk rate (6.5 %) and barrel rate (34.2%).

Weaver came exclusively in the seventh inning or later in games this season, working in many high leverage counts, while doing so effectively, with a 1.86 ERA in the seventh inning and a 2.22 ERA in the eighth inning.

He has also had success with his two pitches, his four-seam fastball and changeup, both with a +6 run value on Statcast, while also throwing a cutter every now and then, too.

Weaver has been solid against left-handed hitting, .217/.278/.325 for an OPS of .603, while being incredibly dominant against right-handed hitter, .099/.167/.155 for an OPS of .322

The soon-to-be 33-year old is in his 11th season in the major leagues and has pitched in 312 games, providing the Pirates with an experienced veteran that they can turn to throughout

How Pirates Will Utilize Weaver

The Pirates need a closer, which could see them put Weaver in that role and thrive in it as their best high-leverage reliever.

Weaver doesn't have any closer experience, so the Pirates may take that chance, but they'll probably keep him in the seventh-eighth inning as the set-up man.

Jul 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luke Weaver (30) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates will have a few options later on, including left-handed pitchers in Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto and Doval could also pitch in high-leverage situations as well.

Regardless of where he pitches, Weaver makes the Pirates bullpen much better and puts them in better position for postseason contention.

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