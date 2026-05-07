Pirates' Seth Hernandez Putting Together Stellar Pitch Mix

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Seth Hernandez has only just started out as a professional, but it's clear that he's amongst the best future talents in baseball.

Hernandez has dominated for Single-A Bradenton this season, posting a a 2-0 record in five starts, a 1.53 ERA over 22.0 innings pitched, 41 strikeouts to six walks, a .133 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 0.73 WHIP, plus a 16.77 K/9, a 2.45 BB/9 and a 6.83 K/BB.

The 19-year old is one of the best pitching prospects in baseball and Baseball American recently put him in their top 10 prospects , a big achievement for someone who is only a month into their professional career.

Hernandez has overpowered opposing hitting with the pitches he's thrown and how he's executed them this season.

Looking at Seth Hernandez's Pitch Mix

Hernandez throws four pitches, a four-seam fastball, a changeup, a slider and a curveball, making for a solid arsenal for a young and nothing too complex early on.

This pitch mix played a big role in the Pirates taking Hernandez sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft greets Pirates general manger Ben Cherington (right) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hernandez can throw his four-seam fastball up to 100 mph and is averaging 97.3 mph so far, but is also getting good velocity on his slider, 88.4 mph, while getting more expected velocities for his curveball and changeup.

These five starts have seen Hernandez rely mostly on his four-seam fastball, throwing it almost 50% of the time, but also throwing his offspeed pitches the other half, mixing them all up about evenly.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 49.3% 97.3 mph Curveball 18.3% 80.2 mph Slider 17.2% 88.4 mph Changeup 15.0% 83.7 mph

Why It is Working for Him So Far

Just having these pitches isn't why Hernandez has excelled in his first five starts, it's how he's using them that make them so dangerous.

The four-seam fastball usage means hitters are generally waiting for it, as he has a lower whiff rate on it, but this allows his offspeed pitches to work far more effectively, especially in a strikeout situation.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft talks with Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hernandez has a 70% whiff rate or higher on his offspeed pitches and 33 combined strikeouts on them as well.

Pitch Strikeouts Whiff Rate Four-Seam Fastball 6 26.6% (17/64) Slider 8 70% (21/30) Curveball 14 73.7% (14/19) Changeup 11 73.0% (22/30)

A big reason for those high whiff rates is the movement that Hernandez generates on his offspeed pitches, relying on big breaks and drops that baffle Single-A hitters.

Hernandez is getting a big drop on his curveball, more than 50 inches in each start, while his slider and changeup are each dropping about 30 inches or so as well.

Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. who caught Hernandez this offseason described his changeup as a "parachute" with how it comes out of his hand and just drops down into the catcher's mitt.

One other thing that Flores noted was the confidence with which Hernandez pitches, showing maturity far beyond his age and having the talent to do that as well, which makes him so special.

"He can throw wherever he wants," Flores said on Hernandez. "The heater, changeup, curveball, slider, everything, he can throw where he wants. And for him being 19 only, being able to do that is insane."

Seth Hernandez is MLB’s No.10 prospect per Baseball America



When you can pitch like this - you can see why pic.twitter.com/5Aqx1tAcFX — Christian ✞ (@CWolfPGH) May 6, 2026

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