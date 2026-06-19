Pirates Starting Pitcher Has Crucial Start Against Rockies

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field this weekend, June 19-21, and one of their starting pitchers has a chance to continue his solid performances.

Right-handed startng pitcher Bubba Chandler takes the mound in the series opener vs. the Rockies on June 19, beginning a big road series that the Pirates will hope to win before heading back home.

Chandler faces a tough task with the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field , thanks to the mile high elevation, which could present issues if he struggles with command.

It is still a great opportunity for Chandler, who can prove that he's got what it takes to serve a big role in the Pirates starting rotation this season.

Chandler Finding Consistency Over Recent Starts

Chandler hasn't pitched as well as he would've liked this season, but he's shown some of his best stuff in his past two outings.

He came in as a bulk reliever against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 7, throwing five scoreless innings with six strikeouts against one of the best hitting teams in baseball.

Jun 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Chandler loaded the bases in the seventh inning and Pirates left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk gave up a bases-clearing double in the Braves 3-2 victory.

He then had a great start vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 13, giving up just one run through the first five innings, before another run scored after left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery came on in the sixth inning with two outs.

Chandler still finished with just two earned runs allowed over 5.2 innings, three hits, a walk, a hit batter and posted six strikeouts.

These two starts came after he had a rough stretch of eight starts , taking five defeats and posting a 6.08 ERA, with four earned runs allowed in at least four of those starts.

Chandler is showing command that he lacked during that stretch, with just three walks, while also using his entire pitch mix for combined 13 strikeouts.

A big start against the Rockies will give the Pirates faith that he can play develop into the star pitcher they have envisioned since drafting him out of high school in 2021.

Pirates GM On Bubba Chandler

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke about Chandler on The Pirates Insider Show back on June 14 and his season overall.

Cherington was encouraged with the improvements that Chandler has made recently, trimming down walks, showing off his stuff and dominating in ways he hadn't prior, which is something they've wanted to see all year from their young ace.

Jun 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“Been a nice steady progression over the last month I would say," Cherington said. "We’re seeing consistent improvement. The walk rate is sort of the obvious thing that sticks out if you go back and look over the last four-to-six outings. That walk rate has come down, which is probably symbolic or reflective of the work he’s doing to become more efficient and the efficiency starts with delivery, how he’s moving on the mound, which then leads into accuracy or command of the pitches.

"I think we can remember outings early in the year, where he’s flashing dominant stuff and when it’s all synced up, he can get guys out, but there’s also a lot of deep counts and behind in counts and sometimes it felt like he’s kind of trying to throw 105 [mph] every pitch.

"He’s still throwing really hard, but in my mind, if you watch him now, it’s a little bit more under control. Little more within himself. He’s getting more pitches in the strike zone. I think yesterday was a good example where I think he started counts with every one of his pitches and was able to get ahead in counts in different ways....

"...So just staying within himself, when he’s within himself, he’s so athletic, he’s so powerful that the ball is going to come out. It’s going to be really good stuff. It’s been a good progress and we’re going to keep working on it."

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