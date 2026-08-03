Pirates Trade for Padres Pitcher

MILWAUKEE — The Pittsburgh Pirates made some big transactions on trade deadline day, but they also made another move for their roster.

The Pirates traded right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton to the San Diego Padres in exchange for right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore on Aug. 26.

Pittsburgh designated Stratton for assignment on Aug. 1, following their trade for New York Yankees right-handed relief pitcher Camilo Doval , making room for the latter on the 40-man roster.

Trading for Moore allows the Pirates to move Stratton to another team and take a chance on another pitcher that could make an impact in the future.

What the Pirates Get in Moore

Moore is a 26-year old, who has pitched between Double-A and Triple-A this season, with a 3.46 ERA over 30 appearances and 39.0 innings pitchd, 62 strikeouts to 43 walks, a .160 batting average allowed and a 1.64 WHIP.

The Seattle Mariners drafted Moore in 2021 in the 11th round out of Chipola College in Marianne, Fla., traded him to the Cincinnati Reds at the 2022 deadline for starting pitcher Luis Castillo, and then they traded him to the Padres.

Oct 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Seattle Mariners players cap, mitt and slippers on the field prior to game one of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said that they'll look at Moore down in Bradenton, Fla. and see what they can do with him, but that he has a good fastball and will need help with location/command

"It's big stuff, big fastball," Cherington said. "We're actually gonna bring him to Florida initially and kind of spend a few days with him there and look at the delivery and see if there's opportunities. You know, his walk rates have been a little bit high and see if there's opportunities there.

"Just a chance to get a guy, a still relatively young guy with big stuff and a big fastball that we've had some success in the past, hoping guys get in the zone a little bit more, and that'll be the goal."

Trades Pirates Made at the Deadline

The Pirates first added Doval two days prior, but they made three other trades outside of Moore on the trade deadline day.

Pittsburgh added thee right-handed relief pitchers in Luke Weaver from the New York Mets, Kirby Yates from the Los Angeles Angels and Lake Bachar from the Miami Marlins.

Jul 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weaver has been one of the best relief pitchers in baseball this season, posting a 1.84 ERA over 42 game and 44.0 innings pitched, with a .162 BAA and a 0.82 WHIP.

Bachar can feature in multiple roles, working in bulk and high-leverage, and gives the Pirates someone that will get many opportunities.

Yates is 39 years old, but has experience as a closer and gives the bullpen a veteran that can lead a young corps into the Pirates making the first postseason since 2015.

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