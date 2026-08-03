Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 3

The San Diego Padres bring a hot stretch into their four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres just took three of four from the Giants, while the Diamondbacks saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday in Cleveland.

These NL West foes have split their six games so far this season, including a four-game set in San Diego last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Diamondbacks on Monday, August 3.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+159)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline

Padres -102

Diamondbacks -118

Total

9.0 (Over -108/Under -112)

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Padres: Michael King (6-7, 3.38 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (5-1, 4.00 ERA)

The Padres pushed Michael King’s start back from Sunday to tonight, perhaps giving him an extra day's rest after allowing four runs in six innings last time out. He had allowed one run in each of his previous three starts.

Brandon Pfaadt has been fantastic since being recalled. He’s 5-0 with a 1.88 ERA (6 ER in 28.2 IP) in five starts against the Padres, Dodgers, Cardinals (twice), and Pirates.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Monday, August 3

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, ARID

Padres record: 58-54

Diamondbacks record: 59-53

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Ty France OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-147)

Ty France has been red-hot for the Padres for nearly a month now. He’s batting .413 (31 for 75) with a 1.167 OPS in 20 games since July 6.

The slugger isn’t fading, either. He has three straight multi-hit games, and is 15 for 33 (.455) in his last nine contests. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in nine of his last 10 and 17 of his last 19 games overall.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Padres are rolling right now. They won the final three games of their four-game set against the Giants, and had won five in a row prior to that.

The Diamondbacks have been hot and cold recently. They had two four-game winning streaks with a three-game skid in between prior to a shutout loss in Cleveland on Sunday.

Michael King has thrown two quality starts against the Snakes this year, allowing a total of three runs on seven hits in 12 innings.

As far as Arizona is concerned, Brandon Pfaadt has been impressive this season, but it feels like he’s due for a stinker at some point. He is a bit worse at home (19 ER in 34.1 IP, 4.98 ERA) than he is on the road (13 ER in 30.2 IP, 3.82) as well.

Pick: Padres -102

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