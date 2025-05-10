Pirates Snap Losing Streak in Manager's Debut
The Pittsburgh Pirates put an emphatic end to their seven-game losing streak Friday night at PNC Park, beating the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in Don Kelly’s first career win as a manager.
While the game was not technically Kelly's managerial debut — he filled in for Derek Shelton last week in a 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs — it was his first win.
The game also represented a turning of the page for the Pirates, as they look to turn around their 2025 season with Kelly now at the helm. Kelly was named manager for the remainder of the season following Shelton's firing yesterday.
Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter came into tonight looking to build on momentum from his previous quality start. In last week's start, he pitched seven innings, allowing only two hits and one run, while striking out a season-high six.
He did not only match his last start — he may have one upped it. Falter pitched six innings of shutout ball, allowing two hits and walking two. He struck out three batters, walked two and picked up his second win of the season.
Initially, it looked like Atlanta was going to have a strong night at the plate. Braves third baseman ripped a line drive single to left field in the top half of the first inning, then Falter walked Marcell Ozuna to put Riley in scoring position with one out. After inducing a popup to Matt Olson for the second out, Falter struck out Evan White looking to escape the early jam.
Oneil Cruz provided the rare highlight single in the first inning when he drilled a fastball past Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. The hit was measured at 118 MPH off the bat, his second-hardest hit of the season. It was for naught, as Bryan Reynolds would ground into a double play two pitches later.
Alexander Canario was a late addition to the lineup by Kelly, and he made his new skipper look smart with his first at-bat. Canario launched an opposite field home run over the right field wall to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the third inning.
After walking Sean Murphy to start the second inning, Falter proceeded to retire 11 batters in a row. Nick Allen singled to break up the streak, but Falter then induced an inning ending double play ball. He cruised through the middle innings with no real scoring threats provided by the Braves.
The Pirates offense was quiet until the sixth inning. That's when Jared Triolo belted a solo shot to left field for his first home run of the season, giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead.
Andrew McCutchen was inches away from a home run when he hit his seventh double of the season off the top of the center field wall. Reynolds came around to score and provide more cushion for a 3-0 Pirates lead.
Elder's night was over after the sixth. In six innings pitched, he allowed five hits and three earned runs. He struck out eight and didn't walk any in his quality start.
Kelly made his first in-game, managerial chess move in the seventh inning. He brought in right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart, who quickly got two outs. After Shugart walked Michael Harris, the Braves decided to bring a left-handed pinch hitter, Alex Verdugo.
Kelly immediately countered the move by bringing in left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson. Verdugo promptly struck out to end the inning. It was a move that you would be more accustomed to seeing from a veteran manager, but again Kelly proved that he is ready for his new role.
David Bednar put up a scoreless eighth inning and struck out three. He allowed two singles, but ultimately kept the Pirates defense out of trouble by himself. It continues Bednar's solid appearances since returning from his demotion to Triple-A.
The Braves didn't go away quietly. Eli White led off the ninth inning with a triple, then scored on a sacrifice fly to make the game 3-1.
Verdugo then reached base on a two-out, two-strike single to center field. Pirates closer Dennis Santana allowed another single to pinch-hitter Drake Baldwin, and Verdugo came around to score to narrow the Pirates' lead to one run. Baldwin moved into scoring position with a stolen base, as Ozzie Albies stepped to the plate with a chance to tie the game.
Albies flew out to Cruz to end the game, sealing Kelly's first career win as a manager — and ending a seven-game losing streak. It was also the Pirates first win in the month of May.
Pittsburgh will look to keep the momentum rolling this weekend. They'll host the Braves on Saturday for the second game of the series, with first pitch at PNC Park expected at 4:05 ET. Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.18 ERA, 34 K) will start for the Pirates, while A.J. Smith-Shawver (2-2, 3.00 ERA, 27 K) takes the mound for the Braves.
