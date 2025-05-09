Pirates Outfielder Gets Locker at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates brought up an outfielder for their upcoming series at home.
Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now reported that Pirates outfielder Ji Hwan Bae now has a locker at PNC Park, prior to the start of their weekend series vs. the Atlanta Braves.
Bae started one game for the Pirates this season in left field against the Miami Marlins on March 29. He had no hits in four at-bats, striking out three times, as the Pirates lost on a walk-off, 5-4 in 12 innings.
He got in as a pinch-runner the following game vs. the Marlins on March 30 in the eighth inning, coming in for designated hitter Andrew McCutchen, with the score 2-2 with two outs.
Bae had three different attempts stealing second base, where he went and then ran back, even on a 3-1 count, which right fielder Jack Suwinski walked on.
He stayed on, even though he appeared to pull his hamstring, and would steal third base, before a crew chief review looked at it and called him out.
The Pirates would go on to lose that game on a walk-off as well, 3-2 in nine innings, as they won just one of their four games against the Marlins on the road.
Pittsburgh sent Bae down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 3, making room for outfielder Alexander Canario on the 26-man active roster.
He slashed .258/.343/.376 for an OPS of .719 in 23 games, with 24 hits in 93 at-bats, eight doubles, one home run, six RBIs, 11 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases with Indianapolis.
Bae played just 29 games for the Pirates in 2024, slashing .189/.247/.216 with an OPS of .463 with just 14 hits in 74 at-bats, two doubles, six RBIs and six walks to 24 strikeouts.
He also played in 66 games for Indianapolis, where he did much better, slashing .341/.433/.504 for an OPS of .937 with 84 hits, 11 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 41 RBIs and 41 walks.
The Pirates signed Bae as an international free agent from South Korea on a $1.5 million contract on June 27, 2018.
Bae spent four seasons in the minor leagues, excluding 2020, which the MLB cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He made his debut on Sept. 23, 2022, playing second base for the Pirates against the Chicago Cubs.
Bae would play 111 games for the Pirates in 2023, slashing .231/.296/.311 for a .608 OPS, with 77 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 32 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and 30 walks to 92 strikeouts.
