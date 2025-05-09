Rare Pirates' Paul Skenes Card Unveiled in Pittsburgh
The wait is over. After months of anticipation, Pittsburgh baseball fans finally got their first glimpse of the ultra-rare 1/1 Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch card, now on permanent display at DICK’S House of Sport in Ross Park Mall.
The unveiling this morning drew a steady stream of eager fans. Those who showed up early were treated to an up-close look at the prized possession — secured behind bulletproof glass inside a 1,500-pound safe.
The display also features a steel home plate where the card is displayed. Above the card sits a metal cutout of Skenes' pitching motion, as well as the text "30 — Paul Skenes Debut".
As reported by KDKA News, Travis Rogan of Beaver County arrived at 7:30 a.m. Friday, securing his spot as the first fan to see the card.
"I was driving down into the city earlier and had some free time, so I figured, why not come up here?" Rogan said to KDKA. When the doors opened at 9 a.m., he led the procession toward the card’s new home — a sleek, high-security display designed to protect the $1.11 million piece of sports history.
"I was really taken — blown away at the level of care that went into the display of it," Rogan admitted.
The card isn’t just sitting alone — it’s surrounded by Pirates memorabilia, including jerseys, caps, and the steel plate paying homage to Pittsburgh’s industrial roots.
"There's like the steel plate — as a nod to Pittsburgh," said Toni Roeller, EVP of Store Experience and Design at DICK’S Sporting Goods. "The fanhood of sports is so important for us, and we feel like this brings a special piece of sports history to our House of Sport store in Pittsburgh."
With crowds expected to grow over the weekend, DICK’S has implemented a wristband system to manage the flow of visitors. Fans can stop by the store to secure a viewing time slot, ensuring everyone gets a chance to see the card without long waits.
"Really nice — it's great that it's here for everyone to see," Amy Boyle told KDKA. She made the trip specifically to check out the display.
The card’s journey to Pittsburgh has been nothing short of remarkable. Originally pulled by a young collector from a Christmas gift box of Topps Chrome Update, it was auctioned off despite an aggressive offer from the Pirates — including 30 years of season tickets, a private softball game at PNC Park, and a meet-and-greet with Skenes.
Now, thanks to DICK’S Sporting Goods, a company with headquarters in Western Pennsylvania, the card has found a permanent home where fans can appreciate it for years to come.
"Securing the Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch card allows us to celebrate his incredible talent while giving the Pittsburgh community a chance to connect with a unique piece of baseball history," said Ed Stack, executive chairman of DICK’S Sporting Goods.
With Skenes continuing to dominate on the mound for the Pirates, the card’s legacy — much like the value of Skene's future contract — could keep rising. For now, though, it’s a must-see attraction for any Pittsburgh sports fan.
