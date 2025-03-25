SI

Prospect Cam Smith Was Brought to Tears Upon Making Astros' Opening Day Roster

After being traded to Houston in December, the 22-year-old is now on the big league roster.

Mike Kadlick

Astros infielder Cam Smith rounds second base.
Astros infielder Cam Smith rounds second base. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Cam Smith's dreams came true on Tuesday afternoon when, at just 22 years old, he was told by his family in the Houston Astros' clubhouse that he made the team's opening day roster.

Originally a first-round pick of the Cubs in 2024, the 6'3" third baseman played just 32 minor league games last season before being traded to the Astros this past December as part of a deal for Kyle Tucker.

Now? Smith be a part of Houston's roster when they take on the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon, and he was brought to tears when speaking about the accomplishment:

"I always thought it was possible," Smith said to reporters in the dugout. "I think I had a great group of guys around me to help me out to get here today. We're here today taking about it now, so I'm very blessed."

"At one point it was just me and her in the house," he said of his mother, who helped break the news, with tears in his eyes. "She struggled to take me to baseball games and practice, and I'm just happy to do it for her."

What an awesome moment.

The Astros' opening game will take place in Houston on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. EST.

